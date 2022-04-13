Body of Santhosh Patil sent to KMC Manipal for Post-mortem

Udupi: After the Udupi district police convinced the family members of contractor Santhosh Patil, the body has been shifted to KMC Manipal for post-mortem.

Prashanth Patil, the brother of Santhosh Patil speaking to media persons after the investigation by the Forensic Science Laboratory team said, “We are fighting for justice. We will allow shifting the body for post-mortem only after Eshwarappa and two associates mentioned in the FIR are arrested. We will extend all our support to the police in their investigation, and at the same time, the police should also support us”.

Later the department held continuous meetings with the family members and requested to conduct a post-mortem.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, Additional SP Siddalingappa and other police officials were on the spot in the morning and convinced the family members. After much effort by the police, the family members agreed to conduct a post-mortem.

Later the body was sent to KMC Manipal for post-mortem.

Santhosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi. He had earlier accused minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 per cent commission on the work executed by him.

The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.