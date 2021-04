Spread the love



















Body of Unidentified Man Found at Hoige Bazar

Mangaluru: An unidentified body of a man was found near Hoige Bazar here on April 6.

The deceased is about 45 to 50 years of age. It is suspected that the body might have been washed ashore.

Pandeshwar police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. Investigation is on in this regard.