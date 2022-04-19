Body of Unidentified Man found in Decomposed State on the bank of Netravati River

Mangaluru: As per police report, a decomposed body of an unidentified body between the age of 30-40 years was found on the bank of Nethravathi river below the Netravati bridge on Tuesday morning,19 April.

When news spread people gathered near the bridge to have a glimpse of the body and by parking their vehicles near the bridge resulted in traffic congestion, and only after police arrived they cleared the traffic.

After a motorist had noticed the decomposed body, informed the police and personnel from Kankanady police station quickly arrived at the spot, followed by Fire and Emergency Services staff who shifted the mortal remains to Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case.