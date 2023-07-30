Body of Youth who Fell in Arasinagundu Falls Found after One Week Between Rocks

Body of Youth who Fell in Arasinagundi Falls Found after One Week Between Rocks

Kundapur: The body of the 23-year-old youth from Bhadravathi who grabbed headlines a week ago after falling in the Arasinagundi Falls near Kollur, was found between the rocks on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

23-year-old youth Sharath Kumar from Bhadravathi fell into the waterfalls while trying to pose for the Instagram reels. The entire tragic sequence was recorded on camera as his friend was shooting while he was performing.

In a video, that went viral, the man was seen standing at the edge of the rock near the waterfalls and was performing. Within seconds, he slipped into the falls and was washed away by the heavy flow of water.

The rescue teams including the Kollur Police, Fire brigade, SDRF team, swimmer Eshwar Malpe, Rock climber Koti Raj and others made continuous efforts to search for the body of Sharath Kumar for one week. A drone camera was also used for the search operations. On Sunday, Sharath’s body was found between the rocks 200 meters away from the falls.

A case was registered at the Kollur police station. After this tragic incident, the district administration has banned taking selfies, photos, and videos at tourist destinations during the rainy season.

