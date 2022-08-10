Bollywood celebrities to perform ‘Epic Weekends – Freedom Celebrations’ in Goa



Panaji: Bollywood celebrities Sophie Chaudhary, Benny Dayal, Sunil Grover and Raghav Sachar will perform at Deltin ‘Epic Weekends – Freedom Celebrations’ from August 12-15 at the Deltin Royale in Goa.

“Deltin Royale is back with the all-time favourite ‘Epic Weekends’, this time with massive freedom celebrations. This long weekend extravaganza has been dubbed to be the best ‘Freedom Celebrations’ of the sunshine state, packed with Bollywood stardust and groovy music, the best of Goan bands, international acts and a lot more razzle and dazzle,” Deltin Royale said in a press release.

Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said: “We are pleased to provide our guests yet another series of exhilarating moments at the ‘Epic Weekends – Freedom Celebrations’.

“Like all other events, our guests would get a chance to soak in Deltin’s grandeur throughout the day with exciting games, enthralling performances, delectable cuisine, and coveted moments.

“We are privileged to host renowned performers who make each and every occasion memorable on Deltin. We are eager for the patrons to experience the ideal fusion of entertainment and joyful gaming.”

Like this: Like Loading...