Bollywood Movies Sowing Poison of Love Jihad, PFI means Poison For India – Kajal Hindustani

Udupi: Social activist Kajal Hindustani from Gujarat called South Indians to boycott Bollywood movies. The purpose of Bollywood movies is to sow the poison of love jihad.

Addressing the gathering of Druga Doud organized by the Udupi District Hindu Jagarna Vedike in Udupi on October 2, Kajal said, ” North Indians are boycotting Bollywood movies. Why not South Indians? She said that Hindu women are being insulted through Bollywood movies and serials and they are portraying Hindu women in love and in illegal marriages.

South Indians should not watch dirty Bollywood movies. South Indians have boycotted Karan Johar. While the Islamic invasion is on the rise, the Hindus are still in slumber. Love Jihad and conquest of our religious centres is the strategy of Muslims”.

Kajal expressed outrage saying ‘PFI is called Poison for India’. Kajal further said, “Hindus are in danger in the nation. Hindus have to make three important decisions. Everyone should follow Hindu rites, buy from Hindus, and give jobs only to Hindus. Don’t let your own money become the creation of Jihadists in the country. Muslims have been doing the work of breaking the country through PFI. Now Modi has taught them the right lesson. Tipu’s mentality is still alive through PFI. Tippu is another symbol of mentality in the Wakf Board as well. Tipu’s mentality is kept alive by the Owaisi brothers. All Hindus must unite to fight the jihadi virus. No more Hindu activists should be killed in the country. The Waqf Board is busy illegally grabbing the land of our temples”.

Kajal also said, “Let Durga get ready in every house. How do our young women fall prey to love jihad? How our young women who wear jeans are seduced to wear Burkha? How do girls who feed cows at home eat beef? Why do they start their marriage when they already have three wives? The reason for Love Jihad is that our young women are not given rites.

Muslim youth come to the place where the Garbha dance is held in Gujarat. What is the job of Muslim boys at the place where the Garbha dance is held? Those who don’t let their women inside the mosque, take part in the Garbha dance with Hindu girls during Navratri. I don’t know how Tipu is treated in your state. But in Gujarat, we name pigs after Tipu, Aurangzeb and Babur”.

Addressing the gathering Srikanth Shetty Karkala said, “Hindu Jagran Vedike will reach homes through weapons. In the next three years, the Sangh will reach every town and village. Weapons should be worshipped in every Hindu house. Don’t worship an old cycle grinder for weapon worship. Don’t worship weapons like the old mixer and cooker. Let’s develop the courage to use weapons along with weapon worship. Hindu society should develop the courage to keep and hold weapons. Durga Daud’s turbans were seen in the college. The saffron turbans were not worn for mourning but for the awareness of society. If there is a dispute, a thousand swords will appear along with the turbans”.

Srikanth Shetty Karkala challenged them to consider this as a warning of the Hindu Awakening platform. As soon as PFI was banned, a new era has begun.

Durga Daud was made to start the fight against the Pakistani agents. Congress has registered hundreds of cases of false extremism against Hindus. We did not get permission to march with swords. We did not openly use weapons in the procession. We use weapons when the occasion arises. After the overall controversy, a direct warning was sent to the Muslim organizations through the saffron convention. It remains to be seen whether this warning will materialize in the coming days.

Like this: Like Loading...