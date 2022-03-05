Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam in City for His Mega Live Concert at Rohan Estate in Pakshikere near Mulky/Kinnigoli TODAY 5 March 2022 at 6 pm

Mangaluru:is touted to be one of the best live performers in the country today is in Kudla aka Mangaluru City for his BIG GIG tonight at ROHAN ESTATE in Pakshikere, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, at a distance of around 20 Kms from here. Sonu Sigam and his band members who arrived at Hotel Goldfinch, Mangaluru were given a warm and traditional welcome by the Hotel Resident Director, among other managers of Goldfinch hotel.



Over the years, Sonu has enthralled music lovers across the globe and even after three decades as a singer, he still manages to surprise the audience. The Bollywood singer known for his melodious chartbusters like ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’,‘Har Ghadi’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ , ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ and many others recently performed in the UK for the first time post the pandemic and if euphoria could be described sans words, the shows in Birmingham and Wembley would give an apt description. His concert in Dubai was a thunderous success. At all his concerts the audiences get glued to their seats when he performs live- and it will be the same case tonight at his live gig in Pakshikere.

Sonu’s troupe has the most talented and sought after musicians from across India, including some musicians who have been a part of the original compositions. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Sonu Nigam at the Hotel Sonu Nigam said, “I can’t wait to see my Mangaluru fans tonight, because I know I have a large following in this coastal city. I have been to coastal cities , including Udupi in the past, and I love the hospitality and above all the delicious Mangalorean food. The audience of Mangaluru will love the concert tonight which is packed with my popular songs, the songs my fans are familiar with. See you all at the concert”.

The crowd has already started to arrive at the venue, and Sonu Nigam will kick off his live concert somewhere between 6pm-6.30 pm-until then it is waiting patiently and keeping your fingers crossed when will Sonu appear on stage. Prior to Sonu’s live concert, there will be music performance from a local band. The main purpose of arranging this event is to introduce the salient features and special amenities of Rohan Estate at Pakshikere to the general public by Rohan Corporation, which is one of the leading real estate firms of Coastal Karnataka successfully running for 29 years in Mangaluru. Ever since its inception, it has provided some of the best residential and commercial projects and layouts to Mangalureans living in India and abroad. More residential layouts, commercial and residential projects are under construction.

VENUE OF THE LIVE CONCERT : Pakshikere (Haleangadi), Kambalabettu, Opp M R Poonja ITI. The entrance gates will close at 5 pm.

ABOUT SONU NIGAM :

Sonu Nigam is a Bollywood singer, music director, and actor. He has been described in the media as one of the most popular and successful playback singers of Hindi Cinema. The recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards and two Filmfare Awards South, he has been honoured by the Government of India with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution in the field of arts.

Sonu sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages. Nigam has also released a number of non-film albums and acted in some Hindi films. With over 5,000 released songs to date, he is known as the “Modern Rafi”, a title given to him after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi. He is also regarded as “The Lord Of Chords” and “The master of melody”. In 2018, Nigam received a doctorate from Teerthanker Mahaveer University for his outstanding contribution in the field of music.



He has recorded Romantic, Rock, Devotional, Ghazal and Patriotic songs.He has released several Buddhist albums. Nigam has performed in countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia. In May–June 2007, he participated in The Incredibles tour with Asha Bhosle, Kunal Ganjawala, and Kailash Kher. From September–October of the same year, he gave solo concerts titled Simply Sonu in Canada and Germany, becoming the first Indian singer to do so. In April 2008, he toured India promoting his Punjabi single “Punjabi Please”. After the death of Michael Jackson, Nigam released a song as a tribute to Jackson which was included on the tribute album The Beat of Our Hearts.He was ranked the Number 1 artist on the US Billboard Uncharted charts twice in September and October 2013.

Nigam’s first song in Kannada was in 1996 for the film Jeevanadhi. The song “Yello Yaro Hego” was composed by Koti with lyrics by R. N. Jayagopal. Nigam has since sung over 600 Kannada songs. In 2021, Sonu Nigam was again appointed as one of the judges in the Bengali Music Reality Show Super Singer Season 3 that airs in Star Jalsha. Sonu is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, and is widely considered to have inspired new singers in the Bollywood industry. He is often compared to Mohammad Rafi for similar voice texture. (Late) Lata Mangeshkar said, “Among contemporary signers, I like Sonu Nigam best. He is serious about his music, has learnt classical and sings with confidence.