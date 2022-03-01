Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam in Live Concert at Rohan Estate in Pakshikere on March 5

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, the Founder and Chairman Rohan Monteiro of Rohan Corporation (Real Estate & Developers), Mangaluru said, ” To introduce the salient features and special amenities of Rohan Estate at Pakshikere to the general public on wide canvas, a live concert has been scheduled for 5 March 2022 featuring Sonu Nigam, a popular Bollywood singer. Rohan Corporation is one of the leading real estate firms of Coastal Karnataka successfully running for 29 years in Mangaluru. Ever since its inception, it has provided some of the best residential and commercial projects and layouts to Mangalureans living in India and abroad. More residential layouts, commercial and residential projects are under construction”.

Monteiro further said, “Rohan Corporation has developed a first-of-its-kind residential layout Rohan Estate which is equipped with state of the art amenities, consisting of 372 well-crafted sites spread over 32 acres of land at Pakshikere, Haleangadi-Kinnigoli road. Fully developed sites are available for sale starting from 3 cents and above. The sale is going on in full swing with attractive offers at an affordable rate. As much as 75% sites are already sold out. We have also arranged special loan schemes for the benefit of the home buyers”. Titus Noronha-the CEO of Rahul Advertisers and Alston Sequeira, a well-wisher were present on the dais during the press meet. .

VENUE OF THE LIVE CONCERT :

Pakshikere (Haleangadi), Kambalabettu, Opp M R Poonja ITI. The entrance gates will close at 5 pm.

Team Sonu Nigam will reach Rohan Estate at 5 pm sharp from Mumbai, after which the Concert venue gate will be closed. A crowd of approximately 5,000-10,000 is expected for the concert. Entry for the concert is free of cost.

Those who wish to attend the concert can visit Rohan Estate Pakshikere Layout to collect the entry pass by Wednesday 3 March 2022, or can contact on the following numbers: 9845607725/ 9845607724 / 9845607731 to get the link to download the entry pass through WhatsApp.

For more details please visit: www.rohancorporation.in

ABOUT SONU NIGAM :

Sonu Nigam is a Bollywood singer, music director, and actor. He has been described in the media as one of the most popular and successful playback singers of Hindi Cinema. The recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards and two Filmfare Awards South, he has been honoured by the Government of India with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution in the field of arts.

Sonu sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages. Nigam has also released a number of non-film albums and acted in some Hindi films. With over 5,000 released songs to date, he is known as the “Modern Rafi”, a title given to him after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi. He is also regarded as “The Lord Of Chords” and “The master of melody”. In 2018, Nigam received a doctorate from Teerthanker Mahaveer University for his outstanding contribution in the field of music.



He has recorded Romantic, Rock, Devotional, Ghazal and Patriotic songs.He has released several Buddhist albums. Nigam has performed in countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia. In May–June 2007, he participated in The Incredibles tour with Asha Bhosle, Kunal Ganjawala, and Kailash Kher. From September–October of the same year, he gave solo concerts titled Simply Sonu in Canada and Germany, becoming the first Indian singer to do so. In April 2008, he toured India promoting his Punjabi single “Punjabi Please”. After the death of Michael Jackson, Nigam released a song as a tribute to Jackson which was included on the tribute album The Beat of Our Hearts.He was ranked the Number 1 artist on the US Billboard Uncharted charts twice in September and October 2013.



Nigam’s first song in Kannada was in 1996 for the film Jeevanadhi. The song “Yello Yaro Hego” was composed by Koti with lyrics by R. N. Jayagopal. Nigam has since sung over 600 Kannada songs. In 2021, Sonu Nigam was again appointed as one of the judges in the Bengali Music Reality Show Super Singer Season 3 that airs in Star Jalsha. Sonu is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, and is widely considered to have inspired new singers in the Bollywood industry. He is often compared to Mohammad Rafi for similar voice texture. (Late) Lata Mangeshkar said, “Among contemporary signers, I like Sonu Nigam best. He is serious about his music, has learnt classical and sings with confidence.”.