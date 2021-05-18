Spread the love



















Bomb hurled at BJP MLA’s house in Kanpur



Kanpur: A bomb was hurled outside the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Maithani. Three men were arrested.

The incident took place in Pandu Nagar area on Monday night.

The miscreants tried to escape after hurling the bomb but were chased and caught by the security personnel of the BJP MLA and locals. They were later taken into custody by the police.

The BJP MLA from Govind Nagar assembly seat, told reporters: “Following commotion, I came out of my house and saw my security personnel and some locals of the area chasing some people. As per the eyewitnesses, one among them had hurled a bomb, but it did not explode. They also threw away a country-made firearm at the site. Their intention is still not clear. I have apprised senior police officials and I hope the police will take appropriate action.”

The three persons have been identified as Suraj Tiwari of Jaiprakash Nagar, Sumit Sonker and Gaurav Nishad of Double Puliya area of the city. They are in police custody and are being interrogated.

Pandu Nagar police outpost in-charge Anand Prakash said, “We have seized a bomb and a country-made weapon from the spot. Further investigations are underway.”

Like this: Like Loading...