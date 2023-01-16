Bomb threat to Nitin Gadkari: Caller a double murder convict

Belagavi: The Karnataka police are preparing to produce the convicted prisoner who made a bomb threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office before the court and are planning to take him into their custody for further investigation.

Police sources on Monday stated that the accused Jayesh aka Shakir aka Sahir said that he was convicted of murdering a mother and her son in Dakshina Kannada district at the age of 19 years. He attempted to escape from the court and was caught by the advocates and the public and handed over to the police.

The accused had made a call to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and demanded Rs 100 crore. He threatened that he would blow up the whole office along with Nitin Gadkari if the payment was not made.

Later, the call was tracked to Hindalga prison in Belagavi. The police tracked the accused. The investigation showed that though a jammer was installed in the prison, it was only a 2G jammer and was not effective in 4G mobile networks. The investigations have shown that the prisoners are making threatening calls to politicians. The authorities have requested for the latest jammer, police sources said.

The accused had killed Sowmya and her three-year-old son Jishnu on August 2, 2008 in Shiradi near Puttur. The court had convicted him and sentenced him to capital punishment. It was the second such case in the history of the local court in Puttur. The murdered woman was his relative and he robbed her gold jewellery.

After committing the murders he had fled to Kerala, changed his name and also got married. He was taken into custody by the police when he fought with his wife, climbed a coconut tree and created a ruckus in 2012.

He was caught by the advocates and the public after he jumped from the witness box during the hearing and tried to escape from the court, police said.

The police have recovered a diary containing phone numbers from him in connection with the Gadkari bomb threat.

