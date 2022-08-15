‘Bomber’ Text Message between Duo Delays Mluru-Mumbai Flight by Six hours

Mangaluru: A Mangalore-Mumbai IndiGo flight was delayed by six hours after a flyer raised an alarm about a suspicious text message received on the mobile phone of a fellow passenger here on Sunday, 14 August 2022. Due to this, the passengers were asked to disembark and their luggage was thoroughly checked before the IndiGo flight was allowed to leave the airport around 5pm.

It is learnt that a woman passenger accidentally saw the message on the man’s phone and was shocked to see the word ‘BOMBER ’ in it. The man was busy texting a friend – a girl — who was to catch a flight to Bengaluru from the same airport. The girl allegedly sent a message to the man that read: “You are a bomber.”

The man was not allowed to board the flight; due to the chaos and questioning, the girl missed her scheduled flight. Sources said it was a personal chat between two acquaintances and added no complaint had been filed till late night.

Like this: Like Loading...