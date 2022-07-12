Bombs hurled at RSS office in Payyanur, Kerala



Thiruvananthapuram: Bombs were hurled at the RSS office in Payyanur, North Kerala early Tuesday with the RSS accusing the CPI-M of being behind the attack.

Police said that they are probing the attack and are verifying the CCTV visuals from the nearby shops and buildings. Payyannur police have registered an FIR under the explosives Act.

Several bombs were hurled at the RSS office and many of the windows in the office damaged. BJP Kannur district vice-president and senior leader of the RSS, V. Manivarnan while speaking to IANS underlined: “A Police said that an FIR is registered in the case under the explosives Act. We are yet to see what the police will do as they were unable to arrest the culprit behind the throwing of an explosive at the wall of the CPI-M state committee office AKG centre.”

RSS took out a protest march in Payyannur town on Tuesday.

Kerala police has drawn flak after its failure to nab the culprit in the attack on the headquarters of ruling CPM.