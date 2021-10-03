Spread the love



















Bommai inaugurates Vijayanagara, the new district of Karnataka

Vijayanagara (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called on former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other special invitees inaugurated the 31st district of the state, Vijayanagar.

As part of the inauguration, Bommai laid the foundation stone of 56 development projects worth Rs 337 crore.

Bommai announced that heli-tourism would be promoted in the district. People will be able to tour the district by helicopter.

The Chief Minister also said that he has approved the construction of a 250-bed hospital in the district and the construction work will start soon.

The new district comprises 6 taluks including the World Heritage Site Hampi. The district has been carved out of Bellary district.

To commemorate the historic moment, the state government has organized a two-day festival in which national artistes, singers are being invited.

The phases are a reminder of the grandeur of the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire and established Hampi architecture.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh has been at the forefront of the struggle for the creation of a new district.

Yediyurappa, who had promised to fulfill his demand, kept his word. He had announced the formation of the new district on February 8, 2021.

The state government appointed Anirudh Shravan as Deputy Commissioner and Dr. K. Arun has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police.

Vijayanagar district is located in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

It is the former capital of the famous Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi and home to the Virupaksha Temple. These are all UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The region was ruled by the Vijayanagara Empire and is also home to many historical places.

During the rule of British India, it was part of the Madras Presidency. After Indian independence, during the formation of the Indian states, the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1953, the region became part of the Bellary district of Mysore state. The people of the area had been demanding the formation of a new district since 1997.

