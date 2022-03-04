Bommai presents maiden budget, earmarks Rs 1K cr for Mekedatu project



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented his maiden budget for the year 2022-23 in the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) here. He announced Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of the Mekedatu project which has become a bone of contention between the state and neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget with an estimated Rs 2,65,720 crore consolidated funds for 2022-23. There is no tax hike proposal in the budget.

The government has set a collection target of Rs 77,010 crore for the Commercial Tax Department, Rs 15,000 crore for the Department of Stamps and Registration, Rs 29,000 crore for the Excise department and Rs 8,007 crore for transport department.

The total revenue receipts amount to Rs 2,61,977 while the public debt stood at Rs 72,089 crore.

Bommai confessed that the Covid pandemic played havoc and announced Rs 55,657 crore to boost economic activities in the state.

The government has also allotted Rs 40,944 crore for the comprehensive development of children.

Bommai announced that seven engineering colleges would be developed as the Karnataka Institute of Technology (KIT) on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The government will collaborate with foreign universities in this regard, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1,000 crore for the Mahadayi project.

The budget allotted Rs 43,188 crore for women empowerment.

He announced Rs 33,700 crore for agriculture and related activities and Rs 20,601 crore for the water resources ministry.

He also allotted Rs 31,980 for education, Rs 16,076 crore for uUrban development, Rs 13,982 crore for health, Rs 12, 655 for Power, Rs 2,288 crore for food and civil supplies, Rs 16,388 crore for the revenue department, Rs 9,389 crore for social welfare, Rs 10,447 crore for the PWD, Rs 3,594 for housing and Rs 8,457 for agriculture and horticulture.

He stated that the government would provide Rs 5,000 each for 30,000 pilgrims going on the Kashi pilgrimage.

Bommai also reserved Rs 6,000 crore for Bengaluru infrastructure development.