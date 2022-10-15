Bommai says will visit Delhi soon for talks on cabinet expansion

Belagavi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday that he will go to Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion with BJP President J.P.Nadda and other senior leaders.

Talking to reporters at Sambra Airport during the ongoing Jan Sankalp yatra, he said everyone will be informed when the high command gives permission for the cabinet expansion.

Asked about the Shiv Sena opposing the construction of the Kannada Bhavan at Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur, he said already there are Kannada Bhavans of various associations and organisations in temples and Yatri Nivas. In these issues, state or language barriers must not come.

Bommai said he was happy with the 75th birthday celebrations of KLE Society Foundation Chairman Prabhakar Kore who is quite popular in north Karnataka for making rich contributions in the fields of education, health, agriculture and cooperative fields in the last 40 years. Kore is gifted with the strength to work relentlessly and is always friendly, he said.

