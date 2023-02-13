Bommai seeks to ride social justice plank for Karnataka poll win

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is taking decisive steps to implement recommendations of the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission on hiking reservation for the SCs and STs.



Reservation for the SC community has been hiked from 15 to 17 per cent and for the Scheduled Tribe community from three per cent to seven per cent.

While the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report was long pending, Bommai had called a special Assembly session to pass the bill for hiking the reservation for the SCs and STs.

He also called an all-party meeting to support hiking reservation for the SCs and STs, and directed his administration to work for their effective empowerment.

For the welfare of the SC/ST community, the government granted 75 free units of power, Rs 25 lakh grants for farmers to buy land, Rs 2 lakh grant to build a house, and also enhancement in the number of hostels for students.

Bommai has also enhanced scholarships of students from SCs and STs, while ensuring free transport both in urban and rural areas for them.

By boosting Mid-Day Meal scheme with nutritional items, Karnataka government has also incentivised SCs & STs to send their children to the schools.

