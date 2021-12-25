Bommai to hold meeting on Sunday over Omicron threat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with the experts on Sunday to discuss measures to control the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“Omicron cases are on the rise in neighbouring Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This is a cause for concern. A meeting with experts would be held on Sunday to discuss the situation and decide about appropriate measures to prevent its spread in Karnataka,” Bommai said on Saturday while interacting with the media persons in Hubballi.

The state health department is worried over the rise in the Omicron variant cases in Karnataka.

The New Year and Christmas celebrations are a chance for the spread of the infection in the state and health officials are tensed over the turn of events in case of a “worst situation”.

Meanwhile, political circles were abuzz with the talks that when the Chief Minister Bommai’s foreign tour.

He, however, said: “The World Economic Forum conclave in Davos has been postponed to June. So I am not going on any foreign for tour now.”