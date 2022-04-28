Bommai to visit New Delhi, lobbying starts for cabinet posts



Bengaluru: With Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirming his New Delhi visit, lobbying for state cabinet posts has begun in the ruling BJP government.

Bommai said that he is leaving for New Delhi on Friday.

The long-pending exercise of cabinet expansion is expected to be done during the first week of May.

Political heavy weights have already started hectic lobbying to get or retain powerful cabinet berths. With the resignation of K.S. Eshwarappa from the cabinet, five posts are lying vacant.

The party high command is also contemplating overhaul of the state cabinet, keeping the upcoming assembly elections of 2023 in mind. The party sources explain that as many as 10 new faces will be inducted into the cabinet.

The party is also thinking in terms of changing the Home portfolio.

Present state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has embarrassed the ruling BJP by his statement in connection with the Mysuru gang rape. He had stated that, he is being raped by opposition.

In connection with recent murder case of youth in Bengaluru, Araga Jnanendra stated that the youth was murdered as he could not speak Urdu. Later, he apologised and withdrew his statement. This has also caused severe embarrassment for the party.

The Home Ministry is likely to be given to R. Ashok, presently holding the ministry of Revenue.

The party is also giving serious thought to awarding cabinet post to B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The party is likely to consider cabinet post for the senior leaders Ramesh Jarakiholi, who lost his cabinet berth in connection with alleged Sex CD Scandal, sources said.

When asked about cabinet expansion, Bommai maintained that he is attending the Chief Ministers’ meeting and conference of the Chief Justices of High Courts in New Delhi.

“I have not decided on meeting high command and I have not sought an appointment yet,” he claimed.