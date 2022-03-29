Bon Appetit! Renovated Canteen All Set to Serve the Thirsty & Hungry Students of St Aloysius College

Bon Appetit! Renovated Canteen by IDEAL CATERERS, Mangaluru All Set to Serve the Thirsty & Hungry Students of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Are you satisfied with food served in college canteens? Certainly not, the low quality of food along with pathetic hygiene standards in college canteens is a threat to a healthy learning environment for both students and college staff. The canteens in colleges are usually outsourced to a third party, who hardly bothers to follow the prescribed guidelines of the food and drug administration and lack of regular inspections also undermines the prospect of better management and hygiene standard of college canteens. Stringent universal guidelines for maintenance of quality food and hygiene standards, especially proposed for all the college canteens, is the need of the hour.

Further, the colleges must ensure regular inspection so that the outsourced vendor is compelled to maintain the prescribed standards. The kitchens in most college canteens are unhygienic and the waiters are never wearing clean clothes. Even the way they serve food is not proper and they don’t seem to wash their hands when serving. Food is substandard and of poor quality because the rates charged are very low. Hygiene and space available are two factors that need to be improved at the canteens. Some items are good while the others can be improved on. There is a chance that prices can be made more student friendly.

In order to avoid all the above negative standards and non-hygienic methods, and to provide the most hygienic food and beverages at a reasonable price, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) , Mangaluru has outsourced their CANTEEN to a leading caterers who have been managing canteens in colleges and universities in various parts of the Country, including Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru- and it was a joyous and happiest moment for the management, staff and students of this prestigious college today to have IDEAL CATERERS, all set to provide the most hygienic standard of food, prepared under hygienic conditions- and above all TASTY and served at a VERY REASONABLE PRICE, affordable to the staff and students.

The inaugural ceremony of the New Canteen was graced by the Chief Guest Prof Udayakumar R Yaragatti-Director, NIK, Surathkal, joined by Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangalury Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Principal of St Aloysius College Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ; Registrar of College Dr Alwyn D’sa; Finance Officer of College Fr Vincent Pinto SJ; Secretary and Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuit Education Society Fr Joseph Cyril D’mello; Proprietor of Ideal Caterers Mohandas Shetty; General Manager Kiran Shetty; and Operation Manager Mahesh Hegde.

Following an invocation to seek God’s blessing with a prayer song by the College choir, the Rector after a short prayer, went around the Canteen and blessed it with Holy water. The welcome address was delivered by Rev Dr Praveen martis SJ, where he said it was a good move done by the College to provide the most hygienic food and beverages at affordable prices, and we are confident that the students will surely love this new canteen and patronize it when they are hungry and thirsty.

Exchange Student Miss Kiley Stoj (Scholar from Fulbright USA) from New York, USA presently doing research at St Aloysius College under the guidance of Dr Shashi Kiran Nivas (Laboratory of Applied Biology) enjoys the goodness of Medu Vada, Upma, Kesari Bath, Buns/Sambhar, taking a short break from the Western breakfast of Sausage, Salami, Ham, Pancakes, Bread/Butter jam. South Indian food is finger lickin’ good!

Chief guest Prof Udayakumar Yaragatti said, “In this modern world youngsters need healthy and tasty food to keep them nourished and healthy. Gone are the days when we were provided with the basic homemade food cooked by our parents and grandparents. Now the present generation of students are looking for healthy food and beverages at prices they could afford. A good college canteen is one that caters to the broadest possible clientele. In an establishment where the values of tolerance and an awareness of difference should be encouraged, even a simple canteen and the options on its menu can show how such values operate in the real world, beyond the rhetoric of the classroom. The old adage “A healthy body goes hand-in-hand with a healthy mind” is certainly true, and I believe the college can play a role in providing healthy food options for the benefit of its students and staff. And this canteen managed by Ideal Caterers will surely serve the purpose, since they have been doing a good job at our Canteen at NITK. With all these food options and responsibilities to consider, canteens must be better organised and more efficient than they have been in the past. Diversity, tolerance, and community spirit are the order of the day in any good College canteen”( More of chief guest speech watch the video below)

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ speaking on the occasion said, “Few weeks ago, I wanted to try some snacks at the earliere canteen managed by someone else, and not happy with the food selection and the ambience, I returned without patronizing it. Later I discussed with the College principal that we should upgrade the canteen and look for a better caterer to run it- and we were lucky to be introduced to Ideal Caterers and without making any further choices, we opted Ideal Caterers to run the Canteen at our campus. With all the experience the new canteen management has, we are confident that they will provide good food and good service, and satisfy our hungry and thirsty students, after classes and in between”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Shilpa D’souza-Dean of Public Relations, and the programme was meticulously compered by Naveen Dalmeida- lecturer of English at SAC. General Manager of Ideal Caterers Kiran Shetty speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Having started our college canteen business at NITK -Surathkal in 2006, we have come a long way in doing our catering services at many colleges/institutions around India, including DK. Our kitchens are equipped with the latest machinery and we maintain standard and hygienic conditions to satisfy our clients when we prepare and serve our food. At St Aloysius College Canteen we have nearly 30 staff, and our business hours are from 7.30 am till 6 pm. We have kept lunch meals at Rs 35 (Veg) and Rs 50 (Non-Veg/Chicken) and Chicken biryani at Rs 60 and Veg biryani at Rs 50. Rest of the items on our menu are priced reasonably so that students can afford it”

ABOUT IDEAL CATERERS :

With the Head Office located at P.V. K Bhandarkars Complex Opp:Durgamahal , Mannagudda Mangaluru, their Primary Line of Business is Catering Services/Outdoor Catering/Hospitality Industries/Housekeeping Contractor/Manpower Supply Contractor, managed by Mohandas Shetty, Proprietor and Kiran M Shetty, General Manager Since 2005, M/s Ideal Catering Services is operating various hostels, canteens, restaurants, Guest houses in various parts of Karnataka, Goa and Delhi states. Providing quality service is the key factor of the firm. M/s Ideal Catering Services is one among the leading service providers in the food industry. As people are becoming more modernized and meticulous about taste and they want ready-made instant food, M/s Ideal Catering Services there to fulfil their desire at nominal cost.

At present the firm has contracts in various states,like Running Samudra Darshan canteen in National Institute Of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal since 24.10.2005 – Dining Strength – 500 No’s – Running Mega Mess in National Institute Of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal since 22.07.2010 – Dining Strength – 750 No’s – Running Mess in National Institute of Technology, Goa from 01.08.2017 for the period of 3 years – Dining strength – 300 No’s – Maintenance and catering of the Guest House at NIT Transit House Panchsheel, Delhi since November 2019 – Maintenance and catering of the Guest House with 153 rooms in National Institute Of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, since August 2020. – Providing Housekeeping, Cleaning & Sanitation Services through Service Contract for Residential (Hostels and Qtrs)Area at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur from November 2020. – Catering Contract for Boy’s & Girls Hostel and College Canteen at Global Academy of Technology, Bangalore since February 2021, and many more.

Mohandas Shetty is a reputed and a well-established businessman from Mangaluru. He had started and developed a strong catering business, specially catering to the student community. His long and arduous effort in this field, especially overseas, has helped him to build up his business to the position it is in today. The exposure and experience gained by him in the initial period of his career, has made him the achiever that he has become today. Minute attention to details, perfection in every field and the desire to give his best, has made him a very astute businessman. He has worked in the Gulf in various capacities in the food /catering industry. His son, Kiran M Shetty is an engineering graduate, having business interests spread out in PAN India. He has been in the hospitality industry for the past 8 years. For the past two years he was in charge of catering contract services in a reputed Companies, Institutions, Industries under which many catering contracts have been carried out. He is very passionate about adopting and implementing new technologies in the field of hospitality services.