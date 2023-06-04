‘Bond Executed under CrPC Sec 107 & 110 for 1200 Persons Involved in Moral Policing’- Top Cop

‘Bond Executed under CrPC Section 107 & 110 for over 1200 Persons Involved in Moral Policing in the last Five Years’- Top Cop/Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

Mangaluru: Following the Phone-In programme held on Saturday, 3 June 2023 at the Police Commissioner Conference Hall by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, speaking to the media personnel, he said, ” Nearly 1200 people who are involved in moral policing acts in the past are identified and the process of getting bail undertakings signed by them not to involve in such acts in future is in progress. They will be made to execute a bond under CrPC sections 107 and 110. Preventive cases will be booked against them, and the suspects will have to pay the fine for any breach of peace during the bond period”

He further said, ” Regular offenders are booked under preventive measures. The city police have secured 1,200 bonds from the accused who were involved in various unlawful activities in the city and recovered Rs 1.9 lakhs fine from Nine persons who violated such bonds. Regarding the alleged moral policing case reported at Someshwar Beach on Thursday, all the seven accused arrested in the case had been remanded in judicial custody till 14 June 2023. The report on the minor has been submitted to the Juvenile Board, to take further action”.

FILE PHOTOS

Also speaking to the reporters, DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar said, “Patrolling has been increased in vulnerable areas, including beaches and malls, where people gather in large numbers. The police personnel will be deployed near these vulnerable areas from 5 pm to 10 pm so that any untoward behaviour will be dealt with as per the law. Even if someone is found smoking or drinking alcohol or creating a ruckus on the road, they will be dealt with as per the law, he said. Already, 62 rowdy sheeters have been extended from the city, which is the highest in the state. Compared to other parts of Karnataka, the highest number of rowdy sheeters are banished from Dakshina Kannada”.

