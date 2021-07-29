Spread the love



















Bondel St. Lawrence Shrine Maha-Fest & Decennial Celebrations – for New Highs

Mangaluru: The Bondel St Lawrence Shrine Maha-fest, and Decennial Celebrations starting on August 01, 2021, and culminating on August 10. On August 1 st there would be flag-hoisting at 5.45 p.m., the famous doctor of Bondel region Dr Sathish Kallimar by hoisting the flag will inaugurate the festal celebrations. There will be every day Novena in the evenings at 6 p.m. The various priests of our deanery will celebrate the Mass and conduct the St Lawrence devotion.

On August 10 there will festive celebration of our Patron St Lawrence and Decennial Celebration. The retired Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, will offer festive mass at 10.00 a.m. The concluding festive mass will be offered by Rev. Dr Pius James D’Souza, the provincial of Carmelite order.

We extend a warm welcome to all the devotees.

The Parish Priest, Asst. Parish Priest

Vice President, Secretary of Parish Council

Like this: Like Loading...