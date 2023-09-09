Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic for Pediatric Hematology opens at KMC Hospital Attavar

Mangaluru: In a significant development, KMC Hospital Attavar is proud to announce a specialized Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic catering exclusively to Pediatric Hematology and Oncology. This clinic, designed as an Outpatient facility, aims to provide comprehensive care to young patients in need of specialized treatment. The clinic will be operational on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, with consultations available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This schedule ensures accessibility and convenience for parents and caregivers seeking specialized care for their children.

Heading this groundbreaking initiative is Dr Vasudeva Bhat K, an esteemed Associate Professor and the Head of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Kasturba Medical College Manipal. Dr Bhat’s proficiency encompasses a wide spectrum of transplant options, including Autologous, allogenic-matched, and Haplo identical transplant procedures. These procedures are tailored to address a variety of conditions, including oncology cases, benign haematological disorders, and primary immunodeficiency. Dr Bhat will serve as the visiting consultant, bringing his wealth of expertise to this vital service.

For appointments and inquiries, please call 88615 86249.

