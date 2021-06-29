Spread the love



















Booby Trap! Country-Made Grenade Wrapped with Chicken Intestine Found in Moodabidri



Mangaluru : As per sources, a booby trap is a device or setup that is intended to kill, harm, or surprise a human being or an animal. It is triggered by the presence or actions of the victim and sometimes has some form of bait designed to lure the victim towards it. The trap may be set to act upon trespassers that enter restricted areas, and it can be triggered when the victim performs an action (e.g., opening a door, picking something up, or switching something on). It can also be triggered by vehicles driving along a road, as in the case of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Booby traps should not be confused with mantraps which are designed to catch a person. Lethal booby traps are often used in warfare, particularly guerrilla warfare, and traps designed to cause injury or pain are also sometimes used by criminals wanting to protect drugs or other illicit property, and by some owners of legal property who wish to protect it from theft. Booby traps which merely cause discomfort or embarrassment are a popular form of practical joke.

And one such kind of a “Booby Trap” which was traced at Badaga in Moodbidri has created a bomb scare among the locals, where a country made grenade was found wrapped with a Chicken intestine, either to trap wild animals, like wild pigs, etc-and in this case could be something fishy, until proper investigation is done?

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar , the police are still trying to find the person who has set the device. In the meantime, a case has been filed under Explosives Act and Wild Life Act, said Police Commissioner

