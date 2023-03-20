Book on Dr Olinda Pereira released on NIPM’s 43rd Foundation Day

The Book “Legacy of a Legend: Dr Olinda Pereira”, published by the Centre for Leadership and Social Development (CLSD) a trust set up in memory of Dr Olinda Pereira was released by Chief Guest Dr MK Sridhar Founder Chancellor, Chanakya University and Member, University Grants Commission, New Delhi at the 43rd Foundation Day of the NIPM at Hotel Capitol on 15 March 2023 in Bengaluru.

The Book was released in the presence of Dr Juliet CJ, Former Principal, Roshni Nilaya, SN Gopinath, Managing Trustee, Centre for Leadership & Social Development, Brian Fernandes, Editor, Robert Cutinha, President NIPM, Karnataka Chapter and Secretary NIPM Dinesh U. Bhima Rao and Ravichandra Bekal, trustees CLSD, and Ms Bernadette, Dr Olinda Pereira’s niece were also present.

Dr Olinda Pereira, who died on 31 May 2020 at the age of 95 was a member of the Congregation of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary and the Founder Principal of Roshni Nilaya in Mangalore. She was a widely respected pioneer and innovator in Social Work Education and Practice in India and abroad.

NIPM was celebrating its 43rd Foundation Day. Speaking on the occasion P R Basavaraju, Past Chairman, NIPM – KC said “two Giant Professional Bodies were merged; i.e., National Institute of Labour Management (NILM) and Indian Institute of Personnel Management (IIPM) on 15th March 1980 and re-named as “National Institute of Personnel Management”.

He said the Institute currently has more than 10000 members across 54 chapters and is affiliated with the Asia Pacific Federation of HRM (APFHRM). 13 Past Chairmen of the Karnataka Chapter attended the celebrations – KC Ramanath Gurzala Nandeesh Channappa Jebakumar Kumar Vasanth Kumar Kamila Prakash Chandra, Santhosh Rai, Girinarayanan Gopalakrishnan Basavaraju Lhr HN Shrinivas S Nagendra PM Nanjappa and M Prasad. Many other doyens of the Profession were present as were members from related organizations like ISTD and HRD Network.

Speaking on the Occasion, SN Gopinath, Managing Trustee CLSD, said, the trust is set up to foster the ideals and values cherished and practised by Dr Olinda Periera focusing on the Motto of our Alma Mater “Love is made Fruitful in Service, and the publication of the book was a part of that mission.

Brian Fernandes, Editor of the book along with Dr Juliet CJ and SN Gopinath, said the structure of the book was designed in a way that it would be both, a tribute and a part of social work pedagogy. It focussed on her life, lessons from her life, and the methodologies she adopted to further social work education and practice. He said it was a joint effort and all the authors were inspired to write what they did from their personal knowledge and interaction with Dr Olinda Pereira. He said, “it was a labour of love, made fruitful in service for all of us”.

Prof. Sridhar M K, Chief Guest and Founder Chancellor, Chanakya University and Member, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, as a Chief Guest of the function of NIPM Foundation Day in his keynote address covered varied perspectives of Rejuvenation of Higher Education in India on the theme “Changing Landscape of Education – Aligning with HR Profession”. He stressed that as far as Higher Education is concerned, the New Education Policy has made tremendous changes in the present system to raise the standard of Higher Education to a globally competitive level. He said while the policy is in place, it will take time to deliver on its objectives, but the process has started.”

Robert Cutinha, President NIPM, welcomed the gathering, and Dinesh U, Secretary, NIPM delivered the Vote of thanks. Karuna SG, Excom Member, NIPM, compered the programme.

