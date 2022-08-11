Book on Iconic Socialist Leader George Fernandes to be Launched in City Soon

Book on Iconic Socialist Leader & Former Union Defence Minister (Late) George Fernandes to be Launched in City Soon



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Professor Narendra Nayak , the President of Federation of Indian Rationalists Association said, ” A book on Iconic Socialist Leader, Emergency hero, Former Defence Minister of India and a Fellow Mangalorean (Late) George Fernandes will be launched soon in Mangaluru, after a date is finalized.The Book is titled ‘BANDH SAMRAT’-Tales of an eternal rebel, authored by a Canadian based Mangalorean origin writer Chris Emmanuel Dsouza and this is his debut book”

Author Chris Emmanuel Dsouza also speaking on the occasion said, “This book isn’t a Biography, but a Collection of events, life experiences, deeds and misdeeds of George Fernandes that coincide with India’s political saga. The Millennial Generation is steadily forgetting its past heroes, and it has become increasingly essential to highlight some of the past glories of leaders that have significantly contributed in shaping India’s Post Independence Political history. The book chronicles George Fernandes’s early trade union activists in Mangaluru, his struggles in Bombay, his rise and stardom on national stage, his tenure in public office, his bond with other great leaders, his notoriety, his antics and his U-Turns in an illustrious public career ranging over five decades”.



The Book is Published by Clever Fox Publications, Bengaluru and is currently available online through Amazon, Flipkart and Cleverstore. The author was born and educated in Mangaluru, completed Master in Commerce (Applied Finance) at St. Aloysius College, Managluru. Currently he is based in Saskatchewan, Canada and works as a Risk Analyst.

Also present during the press meet were Alfred Maxim D’souza, Retired Chemical Engineer from Nigeria and also a Writer/Editor; Cassin Rodrigues, Vice Principal Milagres College, Mangaluru and John D’souza-the father of the author.

