Book release war breaks between Congress and BJP in K’taka

Bengaluru: As Karnataka inches closer to assembly elections, the book release war between ruling BJP and Congress has erupted in the state. Amid the development to release a book against Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders released cover of a book on Gujarat massacre.

The Congress has staged a protest condemning the move to release a book titled ‘Sidda Nija Kanasugalu’ against the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. A court in Bengaluru has issued an interim stay order on the release of the book.

The court has also issued notice to the Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, C.N. Ashwath Narayan and others. Congress MLA and Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra had sought stay order from the court.

He contended that there is derogatory content of his father Siddaramaiah in the book. He also claimed that if the book is released, it would affect the honour and dignity of his father.

In the backdrop of the court order, the book release function organised at the Town Hall in Bengaluru has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Congress has released the cover page of the book claiming that it’s going to be released soon to counter the BJP’s move.

Titled ‘BJP Kalla Marga’, it says the readers must read the book to know about the Gujarat massacre incident. It also has captions such as the exploitation of oppressed classes in the name of Hindutva and Mantra of ‘use and throw’ of Dalits.

Congress workers staged a protest before the Town Hall, where the book release function by the BJP was organised. The police took them into custody. The BJP workers also staged a counter protest.

Karnataka Congress has lodged a complaint against the release of the book ‘Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’ which is allegedly written against Siddaramaiah.

Surya Mukundaraj, General Secretary of State Congress Legal Cell has stated that the book contains the distorted image of Siddaramaiah.