‘Book Suo Motu Case against Those Who Put Up Banners Disturbing Harmony’- MLA UT Khader. The banner put up by VHP-Bajrang Dal on the roadside of ground in Ullal Bailu stated (in Kannada )-ÓNLY THOSE WHO WORSHIP THE GODS OF THIS LAND ARE ALLOWED TO SET UP SHOPS HERE”

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held MLA U T Khader demanded that the police book a suo motu case against those who put up banners that could trigger communal incidents. Khader said, “These miscreants have been putting up banners that create rifts between people in Dakshina Kannada. The message on the banner that indirectly banned people of other faiths from conducting business was sighted at the annual festival of Ullalabailu Daivasthana in Ullal. However, the police immediately removed the banner. Such acts of hatred can be stopped effectively, by booking suo motu cases against those putting them, and I urge the police not to wait for complaints”.

MLA Khader also sought action against the printing agency that printed the banner found at Ullalabailu. “People of different faiths in Ullal Abbailu live harmoniously. People of all communities set up shops during the annual festival in Ullal every year. Now, some miscreants are trying to divide the people into religious lines. A case should be booked against those who put up the banner, and the printer who printed the banner. The license of the printer should also be cancelled. Everyone has the right to conduct business in public places,” Khader said, referring to the banner.

The banner put up by the VHP-Bajrang Dal on the roadside of the ground in Ullal Bailu stated (in Kannada )- “Only those who worship the Gods of this land are allowed to set up shops here”. However, the controversial banners were pulled down by the local police soon after they came to know about it. The annual Jatra will begin on 26 January.

Speaking on the scarf row in a government college in Udupi, MLA Khader said that the principal and parents should try to amicably solve the issue. If not, he said there are chances of row discontinuing the education of girl students. “The principal should see the issue as the one involving his own daughters. It can’t be solved through politics and hate. The parents should take special interest in finding a solution to the face-off” opined MLA Khader.