Bookings Open: Land Trades Shivabhag–Welcome to a World of Joyful Living

Long before there were other landmarks, there was Shivabagh, a mansion that gave its name to the most elite locality of Mangalore. A palatial home graced by legendary personalities like the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, poet laureate and author of our country’s national anthem, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, and the eminent statesman and freedom fighter, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari.

Within its hallowed precincts will soon rise Land Trades Shivabagh, a modern palatial residential development and a gateway to boundless joy. Standing 32-stories tall amidst sprawling 2.4-acres of verdant greenery, it will feature 141superluxury apartments in 3BHK and 4BHK homes, and 5BHK and 6BHK duplexes. Along with these comes a whole range of high-end facilities, which make it the most desirable residential address in Mangalore.

The project is conceived and developed by Land Trades Builders & Developers, the city’s premier property developers, which has given some of Mangalore’s most notable landmarks like Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Atlantis, and Sai Grandeur. The project has already received regulatory approval from RERA, MUDA, City Corporation and other statutory bodies and is due for a formal launch. Even as Land Trades Shivabagh is all set to wow the people of Mangalore, the promoters have announced exclusive pre-launch bookings which will enable customers to get the best choice of homes before anyone else takes them.

Land Trades Shivabagh – Much more than just a home.

Land Trades Shivabagh will come up at Shivabagh in the peaceful and prestigious Kadri-Mallikatte locality, in the former location of Shivabagh House. It is designed to be an architectural marvel with innovative, world-class exteriors and interiors. The 32-storey skyscraper will feature exclusive homes with floor areas of various sizes, ranging from 3BHK apartments of 2622 Sq. Ft. to palatial 6BHK duplexes of 6912 Sq. Ft. It’s vantage location right across the road from Kanara Club puts the residents within easy reach of St. Agnes College and Church, Kadri Market, Kadri Temple and National Highway #66 passing via Nanthoor.

As you enter the enclave, you will be greeted with a 5-star resort-like ambience. This is made possible due to setting aside 60% of the land area for greenery and recreational facilities—a feature unmatched by most other apartment projects in Mangalore. This abundant landscape is thoughtfully utilised for developing value-added common facilities like multipurpose sports courts, jogging track, amphitheatre and children’s park.

Green environments breathe good health. The campus will be beautifully landscaped with lush green lawns, decorative trees and bamboo grooves, abundant vegetation, fountains and water bodies. The garden areas will be liberally sprinkled with park benches and relaxation areas to stretch yourself. Having a home at Land Trades Shivabagh enables you to enjoy a complete lifestyle with most of your needs met in-house.

A spacious porch and a luxurious lobby with a reception desk and guest areas furnished with plush couches will welcome you to the main building. High-speed lifts will transport you to your floor within minutes. Each spacious apartment will be beautifully built with the best quality flooring and branded fittings. The homes are scientifically designed with greater ceiling height and the most convenient and practical locations for the rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms. The building design fully conforms to Vastu. All the homes will sport luxury features like dressing rooms and servant rooms. The deck balconies provide excellent views for you to feel free and fresh. The unique layout of each floor, with the individual apartments spread out in different wings of the building, ensures maximum privacy, with no connecting walls between apartments.

A Five-Star Lifestyle Awaits You

Zoom to the rooftop and discover an exquisite zone for recreation and relaxation. Take a splash in the infinity swimming pool and enjoy an unending view of the horizon and the deep blue of the Arabian Sea beyond. This is complemented with a separate kiddie pool for the safety of your children. Recline on the deck chairs and breathe the fresh and unpolluted air of the upper stratosphere. The adjacent areas of the rooftop are developed into meeting venues and mini-party areas with verdant greenery and all the required facilities. Land Trades Shivabagh also entitles you to a state-of-the-art clubhouse with a world-class gym, sauna and Jacuzzi, a meditation and yoga room, and abundant indoor games and sports facilities.

The utilities and common facilities include continuous water supply through adequate storage tanks and heavy-duty generators with automatic switchover. An eco-friendly lifestyle is ensured through rainwater harvesting, a dedicated sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation and waste treatment units. Ample basement parking is provided with electrical charging points and other facilities. Gated security along with multiple amenities CCTV surveillance of common areas, video door phones for each apartment and ultramodern fire safety measures make Land Trades Shivabagh a safe haven for you and your family.

From Land Trades Builders & Developers – a name synonymous with quality

Land Trades Shivabagh comes to you from Land Trades Builders & Developers, one of Mangalore’s premier property developers, who enjoy a rock-solid reputation for quality, trust, and reliability, built over three decades. The company was founded in the year 1992 by K. ShrinathHebbar, a young entrepreneur whose intricate knowledge of real estate business and hands-on involvement in each project guarantees perfection in each home. Land Trades enjoys an impeccable track record of perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates on project completion, making homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers.

Land Trades is an ISO 9001:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Known for the timely completion of its projects, the firm has a foolproof multilayered quality delivery process in place. The company assigns the construction work only to A-grade contractors such as MFar Constructions, who have the requisite experience and expertise in executing mega projects. Land Trades was the first and only property developer of Mangalore to seek third-party quality authentication for its completed projects from reputed international bodies like CRISIL. The firm has so far completed 37 residential projects, adding to 3,000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 lac sq ft.

Land Trades enjoys a wide spectrum of clients spread across the social spectrum. Apart from domestic buyers, the firm is especially patronized by NRI customers, professionals and corporate houses. The premium positioning of the firm and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and good references from existing residents.

Other Projects

Apart from Land Trades Shivabagh, the promoters have a string of other projects with attractive lifestyle options for customers to choose from.

ALTURA – A 32-storey skyscraper project situated at Bendore, it comprises 114 superluxury 3BHK and 4BHK apartments and duplexes. The infinity pool on the rooftop, clubhouse with a full-fledged gym, spa, Jacuzzi, and indoor games, and beautifully landscaped gardens make for a grand lifestyle. The apartments at Altura offer spectacular views of the sea and harbour, of Mangaluru’s iconic skyline, or the lush green landscape surrounding this premium property.

SOLITAIRE (Ready to Occupy) – This is one of Land Trades’ most famous and successful projects situated on Hat Hill. It is a 32-storey skyscraper project with 144 spacious luxury apartments and duplexes. The project offers a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea as well as the Western Ghats in the horizon. Residents can enjoy a bevvy of facilities like Grand Reception Lobby, abundant basement parking, Club House with Swimming Pool, Spa, Jacuzzi, well-equipped gym, meditation room and yoga room, children’s play area and indoor games facilities. With most of the building already occupied, presently, only a few 2BHK apartments are available in this completed project.

NAKSHATRA–This is a premium apartment complex situated in the peaceful residential locality of Mannagudda-Mannagudda, 8th Cross. It comprises 52 apartments. It is slated for completion in about six months and presently only a few 2BHK and 4BHK flats are available. The Grand reception lobby, well-equipped gym and other lifestyle facilities make it the best choice for those who desire a quality home in a quiet locality.

ADIRA – Located near UrvaMarigudi Temple Road, it is a residential project with a commercial space in the road-facing portion of the property. The project offers 2BHK and 3BHK apartments with all modern amenities and facilities like basement parking, lifts, continuous water supply and a backup power generator.

HABITAT 154 (Ready to Occupy) – Habitat One54 is a value-for-money apartment project situated amidst the peaceful environs of the Derebail locality of Mangalore. It offers a complete and secure community life on an affordable budget. It comprises 154 apartments spread across four blocks, with facilities like basement parking, continuous water supply, a backup generator and a community hall on the rooftop. With most of the building already occupied, presently, only eight 2BHK apartments are available in this completed project.

EMERALD BAY (Fully developed) – This is a beachside villa project situated along the Arabian Sea at Surathkal. A well-developed layout with independent plots of various sizes for building luxurious villas, it has wide roads with street lamps, beautiful landscaping, a children’s play park, multipurpose sports court, clubhouse with swimming pool, gym, spa, Jacuzzi and indoor games facilities.

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514,

Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangalore – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in

