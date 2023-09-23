Boosting Public Confidence in Pharmacovigilance: Yenepoya Pharmacy College Takes Action

Boosting Public Confidence in Pharmacovigilance: Yenepoya Pharmacy College & Research Centre Takes Action and addressed the issue during an event held at Primary Health Care Centre, Ullal on 22 September 2023.



Mangaluru: In celebration of NATIONAL Pharmacovigilance Week 2023, the students and faculty of the Pharmacy Practice Department from YENEPOYA Pharmacy College & Research Centre, Naringana, Mangalore, came together to address a crucial theme: “Boosting Public Confidence in Pharmacovigilance.” The event, organized by the Department of Pharmacy Practice, featured various competitions throughout the week, including quizzes, street plays, and informative sessions on pharmacovigilance.

As part of their commitment to raising awareness about adverse drug reactions and educating the community about the Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre (AMC), the students and faculty members of the Pharmacy Practice Department visited the Primary Health Care Centre in Ullal. Their mission was to inspire and educate Asha workers, nurses, patients, and the general public.

The highlight of the day was a captivating street play skit centered around the theme “Boosting Public Confidence in Pharmacovigilance.” Through this creative performance, they not only entertained but also disseminated essential knowledge about the importance of pharmacovigilance in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of medications.

Pharmacovigilance plays a vital role in healthcare, as it helps identify, assess, and prevent adverse effects of medicines. By taking proactive steps to engage with the community and healthcare workers, YENEPOYA Pharmacy College & Research Centre is contributing to building trust and confidence in pharmacovigilance, ultimately ensuring better healthcare for all

