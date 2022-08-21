Booths are OPEN till 5pm Today to Link Your Aadhar Card to Voter ID

Booths are OPEN till 5pm Today SUNDAY 21 AUGUST) to Link Your Aadhar Card to Voter ID. Booths are set up at all Schools/Institutions where Voting took place in the past

Mangaluru: In a move that will raise privacy concerns, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has pretty much made linking Aadhar to voter ID mandatory. A notification from the ECI to election officers where Booth Level Officers (BLO) have been asked to collect Aadhar data for verification.

A few days ago, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra K V had directed the concerned officials to hasten the process of linking EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card) with Aadhaar card as per the directive of union and state Election Commission. “All the heads of government departments should link Aadhaar card with EPIC card or at least one of the 11 documents prescribed. The officials should hold a presentation in their office in order to convey the process to the staff immediately. All staff and officers should get involved in this work immediately, or else suitable action will be initiated against them” warned DC.

He had further said “The presidents and secretaries of cooperative societies should explain the process to members who fall under their limits, excise deputy commissioner to the owners and staff of wine shops under their limits, transport department officers to the owners and drivers of buses, joint director of collegiate education to students of all government, private and autonomous colleges and speed up the work,”

Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat CEO Dr Kumar informed officers to carry out a lightning registration campaign of linking EPIC with Aadhaar card on August 21. He asked all BLOs to be present at poll booths from 10 am to 5 pm on August 21 and organize lightning registration of linking with poll booth officers and agents with regards to 6b process of linking under respective village limits. Therefore, hundreds of booths where voting takes place have set up booths so that people can link their Aadhar Card to Voter ID, and the government staff, including staff of Mangaluru City Corporation will do the needful. But the response has been very low, with only senior citizens showing up to avail the facility, since younger crowd who are familiar with online facility are doing it in the comfort of their homes/rooms

HOW TO LINK VOTER ID WITH AADHAR CARD -A STEP BY STEP GUIDE :

As per the ECI, the aim of the exercise is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a drive to link voter identity cards with Aadhaar cards.

As per the ECI, the aim of the exercise is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll as well as to identify if the same person is registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.

For linking the Aadhaar card with the EPIC online via mobile, the ECI has shared the following steps :

The EPIC cardholder has to first download and install Voter Helpline App either from Google Play Store (Android users) or App store (iPhone users).. After the installation is complete, open Voter Helpline App and click on “I agree” and then “Next”. Among the options which appear, click on the first option “Voter Registration”, and then select “Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B)” and “Lets Start”.

Now, enter your mobile number and click on “send OTP”. Enter the OTP shared on the mobile number and then click on “Verify”. After this, select the first option “Yes I have voter ID” and then click “Next”. Now enter the “Voter ID (EPIC)” number, select the “State” and then click on “Fetch details” and “Proceed”. Enter details shown on the screen and then click on “Next”. Now, enter “Aadhaar Number”, “Mobile number”, “Place of Application” and then click “done”Form 6B Preview page will be displayed.

Check details and click on “Confirm” for the final submission of Form-6B. After final confirmation Form 6B’s reference number will be received. Form-6B is for voters to share their Aadhaar number with the ECI. It is also available online at nvsp.in

The move from the ECI to link voter ID with Aadhaar comes against the backdrop of The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was passed in Parliament in December last year. The Act amends the Representation of the People Act, for allowing the linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis, “for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll.”

Like this: Like Loading...