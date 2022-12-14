Border dispute: All eyes on Amit Shah’s meet with Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs

All eyes are set on the scheduled meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra in connection with border dispute between the states on Wednesday evening

This is the first time that the Centre is intervening in the matter. The border dispute, presently with the Supreme Court which is likely to take up the issue of maintainability soon.

Home Minister Shah’s initiative came after a delegation of MPs from Maharashtra sought his intervention. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will leave for the national capital at 1.30 pm from the Hubballi Airport.

The meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. The outcome is likely to impact the law and order situation in both the states, especially at the border region. Karnataka police have made elaborate security arrangements in Belagavi district to face any eventualities.

It will also have direct bearing on the state Assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled to be held in less than four months.

Karnataka Congress unit has attacked BJP for creating the border dispute unnecessarily only to hijack the people’s emotions at the election time.

Chief Minister Bommai had stated that “we will clearly state our stand on the issue. Already, we have furnished details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganization Act, pending case in the Supreme Court and others. The home secretary will also be briefed over the issue.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar of NCP had visited Belagavi, visited many places and held a meeting with the members of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES). Kannada organisations have slammed him for visiting Belagavi without giving any official intimation.

Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, visited Hindalga where nine persons were killed in police firing in 1986 and also paid a visit to the residence of MES Belagavi President Deepak Dalvi.

Ashok Chandargi, President of Belagavi Karnataka Association Organizations Committee had chided that Rohit Pawar by visiting Belagavi like a thief has lowered his dignity.