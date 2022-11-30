Border dispute: Security tightened at Karnataka-Maharashtra border

Security arrangements at the border areas of Belagavi district have been tightened ahead of the Supreme Court taking up the petition regarding border dispute with Maharashtra on Wednesday.



Belagavi: Security arrangements at the border areas of Belagavi district have been tightened ahead of the Supreme Court taking up the petition regarding border dispute with Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Tight vigil is being maintained in Chikkodi, Nippani and Kagawad borders with platoons of district reserve and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) deputed at the border check posts of Kagawada, Nippani and Kaganoli.

As many as 21 additional check posts have been set up across Belagavi district sharing the border with Maharashtra to ensure law and order.

However, buses are plying between the states normally since morning. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has warned that workers of the Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) or any other group trying to disturb the peace, shall be dealt with strictly.

Border row has escalated between Karnataka and Maharashtra, with pro-Kannada and Marathi outfits coming to a confrontational situation in the state.

The MES, a political outfit in Karnataka, waging a battle for unification of Belagavi with Maharashtra, has shot off a letter inviting Maharashtra ministers to Belagavi city.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a Kannada outfit, has warned the state government that they would teach a lesson if Maharashtra ministers are let into the Karnataka territory.

Notably, in 2004, the Maharashtra government had submitted a petition to the Supreme Court claiming its rights over Belagavi city and 865 villages in four districts of Karnataka.

The Karnataka government is represented in the Supreme Court by senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi, Sham Diwan, Uday Holla and Maruthi Jirale.

Chief Minister Bommai maintained that the Supreme Court will not consider the petition by Maharashtra government in this regard.