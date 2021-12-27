Borim Church Celebrates 75 years of its Establishment

Ponda: St. Francis Xavier’s Church Borim in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman celebrated 75 years of its establishment. A chapel in Borim was affiliated to St. Joseph’s Church, Siroda. Archbishop Patriarch Costa Nunes raised this chapel to a Church on 26th December 1946.

“Since Christian families are the basic organ of our Church and the Society, Goodness of a Small Christian Communities, Parishes, Church and the Society depends on the goodness and holiness of our families.” Said Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman. concelebrants.

He was delivering a homily at the solemn Eucharistic celebration to mark 75 years of the establishment of St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Borim on the Feast Day of Holy Family.

Fr. Vicor Ferrão, Parish Priest of Borim Church, Fr. Leonardo Correia, Priest on the Staff, Fr. Leslie Rego, Dean of Ponda Deanery and Parish Priest of Siroda Church, Fr. Tony D’Souza, Episcopal Vicar for Religious in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman and Fr. Albano Fernandes, Director, Diocesan Family Service Centre were

“If our families become like that of Holy Family of Nazareth, our Parishes will blossom in holiness and growth in Christian virtues,” Archbishop said.

Reflecting on the two pillars of the Holy Family of Nazareth, which are the Pillar of Faith and Pillar of Charity, Archbishop Filipe Neri said that Mother Mary and St. Joseph responded to all the situations and obstacles they faced, with faith. “This is possible through the life of prayer and reading and reflecting on the Word of God. “Archbishop added.

“The Pillar of Charity of the Holy Family of Nazareth helps our families to show concern towards each other, to bear the burden to understand the other and forgive others in the families.” Said Archbishop.

“If we strengthen our families with these two pillars, our Small Christian Communities and the Parishes will be of faith and of Charity.” He said further.

Archbishop appreciated the goodness and growth of the Parish of Borim during these 75 years “It’s because of God’s blessing and your wholehearted cooperation.” Archbishop said. “Let us strengthen our families with faith and charity and thus should be seen in our Small Christian Communities.” He said further. He expressed his happiness over the celebration of the Day of Communities (Somudayancho Dis). Reflecting on the life of early Christians, Archbishop appealed to the Parishioners to show concern towards the others, help the needy, and show forgiveness to strengthen the unity among the members of the Small Christian Communities and thus build the vibrant communion of the Communities.

Reminding the faithful, of the Synodal Journey which was started by Pope Francis in the month of October, Prelate said that all of us are brothers and sisters in the Church but has different responsibilities and apostolates as we have in our families, but all of us are one. “We need to live in communion in the Parish with our members and also with the people of other faith,” Archbishop added. He also said that we are members of one human family so it’s our responsibility as disciples of Jesus to strengthen and preserve this communion in India.

“It’s not only communion in the Church and society but Pope Francis also asks us to show care and concern towards our common home,” Archbishop said. He recalled the role of our ancestors in preserving the earth and said that they were making their livelihood by working in the fields as the family of Jesus also did. “Sometimes, in the name of development, we are destroying our environment. We need to protect and preserve our environment.” He said further.

He appealed to the Parishioners of Borim, to sow seeds of Vocation to the priesthood and religious life in their families.

Speaking to us, Agnelo Fernandes, Moderator of the Parish Pastoral Council of the Church said: ” I am delighted that our church has completed 75 years of its establishment. In these years, we as a church has grown spiritually. Our Parish Priests helped us. Our church is a community of faithful who live in love, unity and harmony.”

“We pray that we continue to grow in faith to spread the love of Jesus around us,” Agnelo added.

Juliet Pereira, Vice Moderator of the Parish Pastoral Council of the Church welcomed Archbishop, Priests and the faithful. Parish Priest, Fr. Victor Ferrao, thanking all recollected the contribution made by the people of different faith to build the chapel. Caitano Pereira, Attorney of Fabrica of the church and Maria Amara Rodrigues, Secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council presented mementoes to Archbishop Filipe Neri and Fr. Leslie Rego, Parish Priest of St. Joseph Church, Siroda, Mother Church, which was animated by Agnelo Fernandes, Moderator of the Parish Pastoral Council. Somudayancho Dis was celebrated in the evening.

By John Malvino Alfonso OCD