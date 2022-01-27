Born in 1951, Got A New Life in 2022, the All Renovated ‘DON BOSCO HALL’ Inaugurated

Born in 1951, Got A New Life in 2022, the All Renovated ‘DON BOSCO HALL’ at a whopping cost of over Rs 2 Crore was Inaugurated on 27 January 2022.

Mangaluru: Since seven decades the iconic DON BOSCO HALL on Balmatta Road in the City which was an ideal place to stage Konkani, Tulu, Beary, Kannada and other language programmes which was RENOVATED at a whopping cost of Rs two crores, was inaugurated on 27 January 2022. During the renovation care was taken not to make any alteration to its original glory/look, and now after 99% of completion of work, the hall has a New Look par Excellence in design!

Don Bosco Hall is adorned in many unique ways, having a stage made of wood and standing directly atop the makeup room. Therefore it has the facility to show wherever necessary, that a person is emerging out of the ground if that is needed in Yakshagana, plays etc. The artists are brought up with the help of a rotary wheel. In the past, this tactic was used to show the appearance of God suddenly. Unfortunately for a few years, this arrangement was out of order, but now it’s working after being repaired. New plastering, roof work, parking space, air-conditioning etc are done and the hall looks great after a Extreme-Makeover.

THE LOOK OF DON BOSCO HALL IN 1952….

…..AND THE LOOK OF DON BOSCO HALL IN 2022

The renovated auditorium was blessed by Rt. Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese during the inauguration ceremony which took place on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 03:00 p.m. N. Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police inaugurated the new auditorium. The KNS flag was hoisted by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions. Rt. Rev. Dr. Alwyn Dias, Provincial Head of the Capuchin Friars was the Chief Guest. Abu Dhabi based businessman Sri Leo Rodrigues, and hsi wife Ms Laveena, Rev. Fr. Melwyn Pinto, Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, and Santhosh Sequeira-Proprietor of Santhosh arrangers Kankanady were the Guests of Honour. Fr. Paul Melwyn D’Souza) , President of Konkani Natak Sabha presided over the function.

The other dignitaries seated on the dais were Konkani Nataka Sabha Board Members- Liston Derrick D’souza-Vice President; Floyd D’Mello-General Secretary; Raymond D’Cunha-Public Relations Officer; Gerald Concessao-Treasurer; Praveen Rodrigues-Joint Secretary;and Cletus Lobo-Executive Committee Member. The welcome address was delivered by Liston D’souza, followed by briefing of the Hall renovation project by PRO Raymond D’cunha. Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “I would like to applaud the great work done by Konkani Nataka Sabha in promoting the Konkani tradition and culture. The Catholic community has contributed enormously to the society through education, health care, and many other services. And KNS is giving opportunities to budding artists to unleash their hidden talents. Next time I attend a programme here at this hall, I will definitely sing a Konkani song after a thorough practice”.

Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “For the last seven decades Don Bosco Hall has provided opportunities to the artists in singing, dancing, acting and other talents to explore their talents on stage here. And now with added better facilities, they will be happy. The theatre was backed by the concept of religious achievement backed by moral values and lifestyle through plays. The hall has provided opportunities for plays, musical programmes, Yakshagana, different dance forms etc. It also gets credit for being the first ever theatre in coastal Karnataka. I would like to compliment all the board members of KNS, and also Fr MelwynD’souza for their efforts in taking KNS to greater heights, and also for giving a new look to Don Bosco Hall”.

Philanthropist Leo Rodrigues speaking on the occasion urged the Konkani lovers to support KNS in order to reach to higher levels, in promoting and bringing awareness on Konkani language and culture which is dying due to the digital age. Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ applauded the great work done by the KNS members in promoting the Konkani language, its tradition and culture. The Konkani community should extend their support and encourage the younger generation not to forget the Konkani and its heritage, added Fr Melwin. Fr Alwyn Dias also spoke and praised the KNS for their tremendous work in keeping Konkani alive through arts, music, dance and acting.

Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza, the President of KNS thanked all those who had supported the Hall renovation project, and also urged others to support KNS in order to keep Konkani and its culture alive. The past three presidents of KNS, namely Fr Peter Cyprian Pinto, Fr Rupert Barboza and Fr Jaochim D’souza, all three capuchin priests were felicitated on the occasion for their service. The vote of thanks was rendered by Floyd D’mello, and the formal function was compered by Dolphy Saldanha and Ms Pamela Santos. The formal function was followed by a sumptuous High Tea, and cultural programme comprising of dance, jokes, singing and a short play.

ABOUT DON BOSCO HALL :

The hall will have 650 plus seats and a spacious stage. There are provisions to fix all the arrangements to be made in advance for a play. It also has a makeup room, temporary restroom among others. The hall is renovated with granite flooring and new fans and lights are fitted in the place of old ones. Don Bosco Hall, Balmatta,Road near Jyothi one of the oldest drama theatres Hall’s of the city and also the only auditorium meant exclusively for Drama with artistic, literary and cultural activities is all set for its formal inauguration following renovation.

Don Bosco Hall was constructed in the year 1951 by the Konkani Natak Sabha. The Konkani Natak Sabha is the mother institution of Mangalore Konkani theatre Don Bosco Hall .It has served as the venue to showcase Konkani drama and performing arts. Konkani Natak Sabha was the brainchild of the Jesuit priest Rev. George Albuquerque Pai. On September 19, 1943, he had successfully staged a Konkani drama ‘Vignant Jeeth’ at the Academy Hall of St. Aloysius College by mobilizing a few enthusiastic budding youth of Mangalore. This occasion proved to be the initiation for establishing the Konkani Natak Sabha. Hence it is considered to be the Foundation Day of Konkani Natak Sabha. *‘Natak Dwarim Dharmic Saadhan’* is the motto of Konkani Natak Sabha”.

Protection and preservation of Konkani culture through Konkani songs, music, dance, drama and other language based media, and through this, to propagate humanistic values is the sole objective of Konkani Natak Sabha. The Konkani Natak Sabha, founded by the Jesuit priest Rev. George Albuquerque Pai, was continued, nurtured and groomed by the Capuchin priest Rev. Philip Neri. In its initial years, the Milagres School premises served as the venue for the meetings, dramas and other activities of Konkani Natak Sabha. At the same time, the search had started for having its own premises for Konkani Natak Sabha. As result a road side property at Balmatta Road near Hampankatta was purchased and registered in 1946. Rev. Fr. Richard, the Capuchin Provincial Head laid the foundation stone on September 19, 1948″.

Though the funding for the construction of the building proved to be a difficult task, the Jesuit priest George A. Pai and Capuchin friar Philip Neri took it as a challenge and completed the building construction project with the help of various generous donors. St. Don Bosco was chosen as the patron and guardian of Konkani Natak Sabha. Hence the building came to be known as Don Bosco Hall. The new auditorium was blessed by Rev. Fr. Julian D’Souza; Vigar Jeral (Shresta Guru) of Mangalore Diocese on August 19, 1951 and the then collector Sri Rajaratnam inaugurated it. On this occasion, a play ‘Sapan Va Nij Gazal’, written by M. P. D’Sa was performed on the new stage.

Over the last 70 years of its existence, Don Bosco Hall has provided a platform for thousands of artists, dramatists, singers and music composers to introduce and showcase their talents. This hall, which has a history of seven decades, is now renovated into a stunning modern theatre. It is all set to host artistic performances by the exponents of theatre, music and dance. There are also facilities for conducting various training programmes in art. 272 Drama and performance artiste’s of 14 different units are the members of Konkani Natak Sabha. There is also a women’s unit.