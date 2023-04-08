Born with No Arms, 39-year-old Sabitha Monis is DK District SVEEP Icon

Born with No Arms, 39-year-old Sabitha Monis is Dakshina Kannada District’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Icon to motivate people to vote in the forthcoming elections.

Mangaluru: As the saying goes, “Where There Is a Will, There is a Way”- Sabitha Monis, aged 39, hails from a rural village at Gardady-Belthangady Taluk, even despite her disability being born without arms, has and still performs any job, that a regular person can do. And when it comes to exercising her franchise on “Voting Day”, Sabitha, an informed citizen, has never missed any polls, be it local, assembly or national elections. In the absence of her arms, she has used her toes to cast her vote. Her willpower and sense of social responsibility are commendable. She had voted in the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election which was held on 12 May 2018, and again on 18 April 2019 in the Lok Sabha elections, Sabitha did exercise her franchise at a polling booth in Gardadi near Padangadi, in Belthangady Taluk.- and after voting, she proudly posed with her inked toe for a few photographs and selfies. Team Mangalorean published a report on this :

And this year, Sabitha Monis has been selected as the ICON for Dakshina Kannada’s ‘ Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP)’. Disability was never a deterrence for her to vote during the elections. She uses her feet to press the button on the electronic voting machine (EVM) to cast her vote during Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body elections. Sabitha, who was born without arms, has never missed exercising her franchise in the past 20 years. “If I can, why can’t you?” Sabitha Monis, being proud as Dakshina Kannada’s SVEEP icon.

Sabitha Monis seen with her Parents

Sabitha is seen with Dr Mohan Alva, the Chairman of Alva’s Education Trust

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Sabitha said, ” “I had the privilege of being the poll icon in the previous assembly election and now the SVEEP committee has requested me to motivate voters for this election too. I have participated in programmes of the SVEEP committee and a video clipping of me appealing to people to exercise their franchise is also being shared on social media,” It should be noted that Sabitha was bestowed with several prestigious awards including the Women Achievers award-2021, instituted by the Press Council of India and Karnataka Newspapers Association.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Kumar (IAS), who is also the chairman of the SVEEP committee, said “The committee has selected Ms Sabitha Monis as a poll icon considering her perseverance. She has been participating in the electoral democracy by exercising her franchise in every election. Though Sabitha was born without arms, she has been doing all routine work like anyone of us. We have selected her keeping in mind the PWD (persons with disabilities) voters. The Election Commission also has taken note of her achievement that she has been voting using her feet. Hence, the Election Commission has decided to consider her as a poll icon for this election,”.

Having overcome her bodily handicap, Sabitha wrote her examinations with her two legs and pursued higher education. Completing her postgraduate in social work and sociology, at present she is a Students’ Welfare Officer at Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodabidri. Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr Mohan Alva was generous in offering her free education when she did her education at Alva’s College, and he was also kind enough to offer her a job at Alva’s institution. Treating her achievements as extraordinary, the joint selection committee of the National Press Council of India and the Newspapers Association of Karnataka had given her the Award in 2021.

She signs with her feet at the polling booth during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Apart from her daily household duties and taking care of her duties, Sabitha, every morning takes either the service bus or Alva’s College bus to take her to her workplace from her house. When you think of all that we do with our hands, it’s hard to imagine completing even the most basic day-to-day tasks without them. Though the world has evolved itself over centuries with humans reaching up to Mars and the Moon, many unfortunately still live in the old time frame, when people once believed that being born as a differently-abled child was a curse. However, only a few have realized that being differently-abled is also a blessing and have gone out of their way and achieved great feats. One such inspirational person is Sabitha Monis, who was born without her hands.



But the same never hindered her life in any way. Sabitha having lost both her hands by birth lost no hopes as a kid. Instead, her disabhope made her so strong that she ensured she learnt to write with her legs. Though armless, she isn’t letting her disability stop her from living life to the fullest. “There’s nothing that can substitute the tactile ability of flesh and bone, and my feet have that ability. Naturally, people saw me not having arms as a limiting factor, but I was there to prove them wrong.” Sabitha is unrelenting, positive, and unstoppable, and has opened everyone’s eyes to prove new possibilities and that anything is possible even if you have disabilities.

Apart from her daily personal routine activities, Sabitha makes her own bed, uses her phone, writing, ying makeup, and whatnot. Certain things which she is not able to do, are helped by her parents and others. Deformity has also not stopped her from achieving in a big way in the academic field. She has passed MSW with 67 per cent, BA with 67 per cent and PUC with 81 per cent marks from Government Junior College, Venur, Belthangady. All along she has had a remarkable academic record. She had scored 82% in the 7th standard & 71% in the 10th Std. This is a milestone in her life because Sabitha is extraordinarily special. She passed the PG Diploma in human resource management with a first-class from Kuvempu Open University, in the MA sociology course. She has written all these exams using her feet.

As she has been deprived of hands since birth, she has written these examinations using her feet! Her parents are extremely proud of their daughter and overjoyed with the success of their daughter who in spite of her handicap has provedespite. Her father Basil Monis and her mother Benedicta Monis are agriculturists, and they have raised paddy and other vegetables. Sabitha’s story is a wonderful saga of individual effort. When she was born without either hand down the shoulder, the parents were very sad and forlorn as to what fate would lie ahead for her. Sabitha’s will power and sense of social reswillpowery are commendable.



The parents had to assist her in all her daily personal needs but little did they realize that God would someday reward them for all their sacrifice and patience with this extraordinary news. Sabitha’s name and fame have spread all over the village and she is indeed the talk of the town now. Her disability has not dampened her spirits and she, with exemplary courage, attempts to do her work by herself. She can even lift the phone and dial it with the help of only her feet.

Recalling the days while growing up as a special kid, Sabitha said, “There was not a single problem at my home as everyone supported me. But, at the time when I wanted to join the school, none of them gave me admission to normal schools and instead suggested my parents put me in a special school. With a lot of disappointment, we had to return home as we couldn’t go to Mangaluru to join the special school. Though I was denied admission, I made sure to attend the Anganwadi school from morning till afternoon and later sat with students at a government school in my native. Once, it so happened that an officer came for an inspection and took the headmaster to task for denying me admission. Later, I was admitted to the same government school.“

When asked what inspired her to start writing with her legs, she said, ”I don’t quite remember when I started to write with my legs. But, my parents say that at the time when my brother and sisters would be doing their homework, even I started writing with my legs holding a chalk piece. I didn’t find it difficult at all. Even today I feel very comfortable writing with my legs and never felt I am any different compared to other children around me. For this, I am glad that my parents have helped me grow up to a level where I can make my own decisions and lead a decent life based on my own will and wish.”

