Born with No Arms, Sabitha Monis (36) of Belthangady Chosen for Nat’l Woman Achiever Award 2021

Mangaluru: As the saying goes, “Where There Is a Will, There is a Way”- Sabitha Monis, aged 36, hailing from a rural village at Gardady-Belthangady Taluk, even in spite of her disability being born without arms, she has and still performs any job, that a regular person can do. And when it comes to exercising her franchise on “Voting Day”, Sabitha, an informed citizen has never missed any polls, be it local, assembly or national elections. In the absence of her arms, she has used her toes to cast her vote. Her willpower and sense of social responsibility are commendable. She had voted in the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election which was held on 12 May 2018, and again on 18 April 2019 in the Lok Sabha elections, Sabitha did exercise her franchise at a polling booth in Gardadi near Padangadi, in Belthangady Taluk.- and after voting, she proudly posed with her inked toe for a few photographs and selfies. Team Mangalorean had published a report on this :

Determined To Vote! Born Armless Sabitha Monis (34) Voted Using Her Feet?

Now it is learnt that Sabitha Monis, has been chosen for the National Woman Achiever award for the year 2021. Having overcome her bodily handicap, Sabitha wrote her examinations with her two legs and pursued higher education. She is currently serving as the Children’s Welfare Officer at Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidiri. Treating her achievements as extraordinary, the joint selection committee of the National Press Council of India and the Newspapers Association of Karnataka has chosen her for this distinguished honour.



Apart from her daily household duties and taking care of her personal duties, Sabitha every day morning takes either the service bus or the Alva’s College bus to take her work place from her house. Having done her postgraduate in MSW and sociology at Alva’s College-Moodbidri, she currently works as a student welfare officer at Alva’s Education Foundation. Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr. Mohan Alva was generous in offering her free education, when she did her education at Alva’s College, and he was also kind enough to offer her a job at Alva’s institution.

She signs with her feet at the polling booth during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

When you think of all that we do with our hands, it’s hard to imagine completing even the most basic day-to-day tasks without them. Though the world has evolved itself over centuries with humans reaching up to Mars and the Moon, many unfortunately still live in the old time frame, when people once believed that being born as a differently–abled child was a curse. However, only few have realized that being differently-abled is also a blessing and have gone out of their way and achieved great feats. One such inspirational person is Sabitha Monis, who was born without her hands.

Sabitha Monis seen with her Parents

But the same never hindered her life in any way. Sabitha having lost both her hands by birth lost no hopes as a kid. Instead, her disability made her so strong that she ensured she learnt to write with her legs. Though armless, she isn’t letting her disability stop her from living life to the fullest. “There’s nothing that can substitute the tactile ability of flesh and bone, and my feet have that ability. Naturally people saw me not having arms as a limiting factor, but I was there to prove them wrong.” Sabitha who is unrelenting, positive, and unstoppable, and has opened every one’s eyes to prove new possibilities and that anything is possible even if you have disabilities.

Sabitha is seen with Dr Mohan Alva, the Chairman of Alva’s Education Trust

Apart from her daily personal routine activities, Sabitha makes her own bed, uses her phone, writing, applying makeup, and what not. Certain things which she is not able to do, are helped by her parents and others. Deformity has also not stopped her from achieving in a big way in the academic field. She has passed MSW with 67 per cent, BA with 67 percent and PUC with 81 per cent marks from Government Junior College, Venur, Belthangady. All along she has had a remarkable academic record. She had scored 82% in the 7th standard & 71% in the 10th Std. This is a milestone in her life because Sabitha is extraordinarily special. She passed PG Diploma in human resource management with a first class from Kuvempu Open University, in the MA sociology course. She has written all these exams using her feet.

As she has been deprived of hands since birth, she has written these examinations using her feet! Her parents are extremely proud of their daughter and overjoyed with the success of their daughter who in spite of her handicap has proved her worth. Her father Basil Monis and mother Benedicta Monis are agriculturists, where they have raised paddy and other vegetables. Sabitha’s story is really a wonderful saga in individual effort. When she was born without either hands down the shoulder, the parents were very sad and forlorn as to what fate would lie ahead for her. Sabitha’s will power and sense of social responsibility are commendable. The parents had to assist her in all her daily personal needs but little did they realize that God would some day reward them for all their sacrifice and patience with this extraordinary news. Sabitha’s name and fame have spread all over the village and she is indeed the talk of the town now. Her disability has not dampened her spirits and she, with exemplary courage, attempts to do her own work by herself. She can even lift the phone and dial it with the help of only her feet.

Recalling the days while growing as a special kid, Sabitha said, “There was not a single problem at my home as everyone supported me. But, at the time when I wanted to join the school none of them gave me admission in normal schools and instead suggested my parents put me in a special school. With a lot of disappointment we had to return home as we couldn’t go to Mangaluru to join special school. Though I was denied admission, I made sure to attend the Anganawadi school from morning till afternoon and later sat with students at a government school in my native. Once, it so happened that an officer came for an inspection and took the headmaster to a task for denying me the admission. Later, I was admitted to the same government school.“

When asked what inspired her to start writing with her legs, she said, ” I don’t quite remember when I started to write with my legs. But, my parents say that at the time when my brother and sisters would be doing their homework even I started writing with my legs holding a chalk piece. I didn’t find it difficult at all. Even today I feel very comfortable to write with my legs and never felt I am any different compared to other children around me. For this, I am glad that my parents have helped me grow up to a level where I can take my own decisions and lead a decent life based on my own will and wish.”