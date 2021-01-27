Spread the love



















Bosco Youth Fest at Bangalore Creates Memories for Young People

Bangalore: Don Bosco Provincial House hosted the Bosco Youth Fest on 26 January 2021 in Bangalore for the youth in and around the community to commemorate the Republic Day and the feast of St John Bosco who is known as the father and teacher of youth.

Fr Joyce, the provincial head of the Salesians of Don Bosco for Karnataka and Kerala was the chief guest for the programme along with Fr William the Bosco Youth state director and many other prominent Salesian priests. Fr Joyce challenged the young people to be saints in the modern world being cheerful imitating Don Bosco, the champion of youth.

Bosco Youth is one of the international youth movement coordinated by the Salesian religious society founded by St John Bosco, an Italian Catholic saint acclaimed for his work for the welfare of the poor and abandoned young people. Today, this organization renders its services to young people in 132 countries and is one of the world’s largest faith-based catholic organizations. With its preventive system of education, the organization has greatly impacted the lives of millions of young people, forming them, to be honest citizens and children of God.

The youth fest witnessed moments of spiritual experience, learning and fun. The youth took an active part in various activities to drive home values to live a fulfilled and purposeful life.

The whole day sessions were animated by Fr Anil D’Sa SDB the Bangalore archdiocese youth director and the Asian chaplain for YCS (Young Catholic Students). The programme was organized by the Bosco Youth Unit of Don Bosco Provincial house Bangalore.

About 70 youth from various parts of Bangalore were happy to have participated in the youth fest and expressed their gratitude to the organizers. The youths wished that they could have frequent youth gathering to foster friendship and fellowship, enabling them to live value-based lives.

by Janice Anne, Bangalore