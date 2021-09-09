Spread the love



















Boston: New England Tulu Koota Celebrates Jokultige-2021

The new team of New England Tulu Koota (NETK) Boston, for the year 2021-2023 have elected Mohair Shetty Kodavoor as President. Sheela Shetty and Naveen Shetty as Secretary and Treasurer respectively. NETK also elected Roshni Gopinath, Sahana Alva and Bhavana Jain as Board of Directors.

On Aug 21, 2021, the new team have organized “JOKULATIGE” their annual picnic. it was a beautiful day, just right for a picnic outdoors particularly given the times of social distancing, where all members got together to enjoy the outdoors at Pomp’s Pond in Andover. New England Tulu Koota was created primarily to promote this very ancient language that has now been reduced to a dialect.

The day started with an introduction of all members particularly the new ones, followed by a wonderful lunch, cooked and sponsored by the members, all the delicacies of Tulunad (land of the Tuluvas). There was, of course, idli sambar, chutney, chicken ghee roast, chicken sukka, veg biriyani and pulao, chicken

biriyani, manni, just to name a few. I could go on and on, the list seemed endless. There were enough varieties to suit every palate. This was followed by live music by Rajesh Pai and Raghu Kinnigoli using a special dhol played only in the south for folk dances like tiger dance. We had our men perform a “pili” (tiger) dance to that, another indigenous folk dance style in South Canara. There were several games organized for the children such as lemon spoon, frog race etc. The children were excited to receive medals and certificates upon their win. There was dizzy run game for the men while the women played musical chairs. Housie (as bingo is known in USA) there was also a game specifically from Tulunad “Taarayi Kattuna” which involves rolling coconuts against one other to break the opponent’s coconut was played by all. Lots of fun and good cheer, a lot of them stepping out and meeting so many people for the first time in nearly 2 years.

Food did not end with lunch, there were freshly made Mangalore buns, and goli bajji (a bhajia made various flours and curd), all made on-site by our wonderful volunteers, and hot masala chai, how could you not have your fill of these favourites that some of us can only get to eat on an occasion like this. It is our men who are specialists in making these. What a wonderful time was had by all, particularly noteworthy this time the committee was primarily made up of women, so food was definitely the highlight. Tulu Koota of New England gets together other times of the year to celebrate the festivals of Tulunad.

Report by: Latha Rao

