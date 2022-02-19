Bow Bow..Meeow..Meeow! Show Your Love & Adopt Desi Pups & Kittens at ACT Free Adoption Camp happening TOMORROW (20 February 2022) near Capitanio School, Opposite MORE Supermarket, Kankanady Pumpwell-Patil Road, Mangaluru from 10 am to 5 pm.

Mangaluru: There are hundreds of lovable, cute, adorable desi pups and kittens in Mangaluru which are looking for a Sweet Home and want to be part of your family. It’s time to adopt a pet. After many successful Adoption camps organized by Animal Care Trust (ACT) and also ‘Love For Paws’,both NGO’s concerned about desi pups and kittens, once again ACT is organizing a FREE PET ADOPTION CAMP to promote the adoption of more Indian mongrels and felines. This camp will be a good opportunity for pet lovers who are anxiously waiting to adopt a pup or kitten. And if there are children in the family, they will have a fun time playing with the furry ones.



With an aim for Pet adoption in organizing this Camp, ACT will also provide inspiration to people to come forward and give strays and homeless animals the ultimate home life with loving care. The ACT team is determined to move further, with their main goal to give their valued time, energy and attention to these helpless animals- and they will be doing the right thing, for the best teachings of all religions are sympathy, love and kindness towards innocent creatures.

It’s nice to note that ACT has once again come forward to care for these stray pups and kittens. Mangaloreans should start showing sympathy towards these desi pups/kittens, so that they find a loving and caring family that would give them a second and better life. They are low maintenance as they don’t require much on medical expenses and grooming like brushing, shampooing or special dog food and tonics that a pedigree dog will need. A street dog is just as loyal, playful, loving, protective just as any other pedigree. They will die protecting you and your family and will NEVER hurt anyone in your house. They can be trained and will listen to every command.

Due to severe financial and infrastructural constraints, it’s quite hard for an individual or even organization to provide a shelter for all. If each one of us were to adopt one stray or homeless animal, the number of those without shelter would become negligible. Many Indians love their pets, so much so, that they’re more like family members to them. And, while a majority still tries to buy expensive breeds, there is a rising number of those who prefer to adopt and not shop for Desi breeds. Don’t Shop…ADOPT. Play with the homeless animals and experience the joy if you wish to.

So, Why Spend Big Bucks on ‘Pardesi’ (Foreign) Breed Pups, When You Can Adopt Cute ‘Desi’ Pups for FREE. Let the vision of Mangaluru be “Mangaluru with No abandoned Animals-and let all Animals have a lovely Home and family”. And if you are looking to adopt a cute pup or a kitten, then PET ADOPTION CAMP on Sunday 20 February near Capitanio School is the place to be

NEED MORE DETAILS CONTACT : 8867021053