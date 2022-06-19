Box-office collections of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ to touch Rs 350 cr mark



Chennai: Director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’ continues to shatter records at the box office, even as it seems well placed to touch the magical figure of Rs 350 crores just from its theatrical collections this weekend.

Talking to IANS, Entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai said, “The gross theatrical collections of ‘Vikram’ is expected to touch the Rs 350 crore mark this weekend.”

On Friday, the team of ‘Vikram’ organised a huge success meet to mark the all time records the film was smashing.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including director Lokesh, actor Kamal Haasan, music director Anirudh and Udhayanidhi Stalin. .

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film’s distribution rights for Tamil Nadu disclosed, “We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil cinema has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. ”

Sanjay Wadhwa, the Managing director of AP International, which is the international distribution partner of the film, said, the film had broken records in every single country.

“I will be glad to inform you that overseas collections of ‘Vikram’ will touch Rs 100 crores by Monday,” he informed.

In Kerala, the film, which was distributed by producer Shibu Thameens, has already made Rs 35 crores as on Friday, the highest for a Tamil film in Kerala so far.

Industry experts say that the film is going strong and the box office collections could go up to being as high as Rs 375 crores.

Says Sreedhar Pillai, “I see ‘Vikram’s’ gross box office collections being anywhere between Rs 350 – Rs 375 crore.”

The veteran tracker says that these are gross collections and that apart from this, all other rights including OTT and satellite rights of the film had been pre-sold for a sum of Rs 150 – 175 crore.

The film has come as a godsend to both the film industry and theatres, which had been hit hard by the pandemic. The film’s trailblazing performance, experts opine, will give a big boost to the film business.