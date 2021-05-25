Spread the love



















Boxers Hussamuddin, Thapa in quarter-finals of Asian championships



Dubai: India began their campaign in Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday on a promising note as Mohammad Hussamuddin and Shiva Thapa advanced to quarter-finals in their respective weight categories.

While Hussamuddin defeated Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan 5-0 in men’s 56 kg category, Thapa beat Dmitrii Puchin of Kazakhstan 5-0 in 64 kg. Thapa will face Nader Odah of Kuwait in quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Hussamuddin, the Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist made a cautious start against the Kazakh boxer but consistency enabled him to win 5-0 and move into the last-eight stage of the continental competition.

He will next face reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzabalilov of Uzbekistan.

Sunit Sangwan (81 kg) will be in action later at night.

In women’s section, India’s world championship bronze-medallist Simranjit Kaur and three other Indian pugilists are directly seeded in quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Olympic-bound boxer Simranjit will square up against Uzbekistan’s Raykhona Kodirova in women’s 60kg quarter-final bout while Sakshi will take on Ruhafzo Haqazarova of Tajikistan in 54 kg.

