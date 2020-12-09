Spread the love



















Boxes & Items Stored in Front of Electric Panels in Milagres Mansion is BIG SAFETY HAZARD?

Mangaluru: On Wednesday morning, while I was on my way to the State Bank of India branch, First Floor in Milagres Mansion, front of Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, I was surprised to see pile of boxes and other usable/non-usable items stored/stacked in front of the ELECTRIC PANELS/.BOXES, which as per Electricity Board is a total violation, and a SAFETY HAZARD. How could anyone think of storing items in front of these Electrical panels which contain circuit breakers, is something which needs to be addressed immediately and the Issue rectified. This could be the work of one of the shops/businesses in that building?

It should be noted as per rules that when someone or an employee receives a shock from an electrical circuit or appliance in the workplace, shutting off the source of power may be the only safe method of preventing the individual from contacting the electric source. Electrical panels contain circuit breakers designed to trip and stop the flow of current to specific circuits and appliances. Easy access to electrical panels is essential for the protection of employees in the workplace, and panels should never be blocked or inaccessible. To promptly respond to an emergency, it is also critical that circuit breakers are clearly labeled with accurate and up-to-date directories.

Potential Hazards Blocking electrical panels that house circuit breakers are a violation as per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) codes. These regulations require accessibility to the front of electrical panels to have a minimum of three feet of clearance and a minimum width to be the width of the equipment or 2.5 feet, whichever is greater. This assures that in case of an electrical emergency, there is a clear working space in front for quick access to the circuit breakers. Having up-to-date directories of circuit breakers also saves time. You must maintain a minimum of 36 inches of clear space in front of electrical panel boxes at all times; higher voltage panel boxes require more space. The required clear space in front of a panel box should be clearly marked. If electrical equipment is in its own room, the room itself must not be used for storage. Also, nothing should ever be placed on top of a panel box.

Just look at the photos in the report- The electrical panels lack the required clearance, and the items stored in front of the panels is a safety hazard, which could further delay access in the event of an electrical emergency. Sources reveal that Electrical panels contain multiple junctions of live wires and other components, and they are required to be accessible at all times. Panels are also required to have a “Dead Front,” which is an area of the panel “without live parts exposed to a person on the operating side of the equipment.” All live components must be covered in this way so that anyone using the circuit breaker is safe from electric shock, as per electricity board rules and regulations. But in this case, the rules have been flouted.

As per sources, Electrical panel boxes in commercial buildings should be locked and accessible by trained personnel only. This electric panel shows total negligence and carelessness, and such hazards present imminent danger and should be corrected immediately before lives are lost or result in severe injuries. And this report is for the kind consideration of the Management of Milagres Mansion, and also Prashant Kumar Mishra, IAS-Managing Director; Mrs Nethravathi-Senior Personal Secretary; and Mrs Indiramma M S-Junior Personal Assistant, all at MESCOM. Hoping that the concerned people will take action and rectify the issue, I remain thanking them in anticipation.