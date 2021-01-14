Spread the love



















Boy and girl jump in Hindon canal, untraceable



New Delhi: A boy and a girl who jumped into the Hindon canal in East Delhi’s Ghazipur on Wednesday afternoon are untraceable despite the police team reaching the spot early.

An eyewitness told police that they tied a chunni around their waist and jumped in the canal. They could not be identified.

“At around 1.30 p.m. a PCR call was received in police station Ghazipur stating that a boy and girl have jumped in Hindon canal. Immediately police team led by SHO Ghazipur rushed to the spot and called the other concerned agencies as well,” Deepak Yadav, DCP East Delhi said.

Search for the bodies with the help of 15 divers was carried out but the duo remain untraced. The rescue operation is still on.