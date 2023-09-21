Boy dead, two injured as wall of residential school collapses in Ramanagara

Ramanagara: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy died and two other children sustained severe injuries after the wall of a government-run Morarji Desai Residential School in Ramanagara district of Karnataka collapsed.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in the premises of the residential school located in H. Gollahalli village near Bidadi.

The deceased student has been identified as Kaushik Gowda, a student of sixth standard. The wall collapsed on him while he was washing his face in the morning. The victim had sustained severe head injuries in the incident.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries due to severe bleeding. Two other children, who had also sustained severe injuries, are being treated at the hospital in Bengaluru.

The parents and family of the deceased boy has condemned the negligence shown by the authorities in ensuring the safety of children. The Bidadi Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating the case.

