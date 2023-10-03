Br Baptist Rodrigues aka ‘Batti Brother’ No More at Age 79



Mangaluru: Br. Baptist Rodrigues of St. Joseph who, irrespective of age, religion, and gender, was affectionately called ‘Batti Brother’ has returned to the bosom of the Lord at the age of 79. He breathed his last at 1:00 p.m. (Oct 3, 2023) at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

He hails from St. Michael’s Parish, Bellore, belonging to the diocese of Mangalore. He was born to the late John Rodrigues and Cocess Rodrigues. They had seven children, and among them, two daughters found their religious calling in the congregation of Apostolic Carmel (AC).

Having been born on June 22, 1944, Br. Baptist joined the Carmelite Order in 1963 at Alwaye, Kerala. He made his first profession on March 19, 1969, in Podanur, Tamil Nadu, and his Solemn Profession in 1974. Throughout his life, he has rendered selfless and generous service, especially at Pushpashrama, Mysuru, St. Joseph’s Monastery, Mangaluru, Asha Deepa, Madanthyar, and Carmel Ashram, Koteshwar.

The funeral of Br. Baptist is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Mangaluru, at 3:30 p.m. May his soul rest in peace.

