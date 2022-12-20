Brahmavar and Kota Police Crack Five House Theft Cases – One Arrested

Udupi: In a joint operation, the Brahmavar and Kota Police arrested a person and recovered cash, gold and other valuables worth Rs 7 lakh, on December 20.

The arrested has been identified as Vijay Kumar Shetty (28), a resident of Kaadru Bayarbettu.

Vijay Kumar Shetty was involved in various house theft cases under the Brahmavar Police station limits. He was arrested near Neelavar Cross. With his arrest, the police have cracked four theft cases in Brahmavar and one from Kota station limits.

The police recovered a honda matrix scooter worth Rs 30,000, Gold ornaments worth Rs 4.70 lakh, Silver coins worth Rs 2080, a saree worth Rs 9000, Cash Rs 84,000 and a gas Cylinder worth Rs 2800 from the accused.

Under the direction of SP Akshay M and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa and the guidance of Udupi DySP Sudhakar S Naik, the operation was carried out by the CPI Brahmavar Ananathapadmanabaha, Brahmavar PSI Rajshekar Vandali, Crime PSI Muktha Bai, Kota PSI Madhu BE, Staff Venkataramana Devadiga, Praveen Shetty Mohammed Azmal, Raghavendra Karkada, Suresh Shetty, Ganesh Devadiga, Deelip, Santhosh Rathod, Sandeep, Devraj, Gurukiran, Suresh Babu, Naveen Yadav, Raghavendra Shetty and others.



