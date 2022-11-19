Brahmavar Police Arrest Two in Solar Batteries Theft Case

Udupi: The Brahmavara Police arrested two persons and recovered Batteries and a Bike in Brahmavar here, on November 18.

The arrested have been identified as Yajnesh(24), a resident of Ammunje and Poornesh Acharya (22) from Udyavar.

According to the police, the accused were involved in Solar Battery stealing cases in the Aroor gram panchayat limits. The Police recovered the motorbike and Batteries from the accused and produced both the accused before the court.

Under the direction of SP Akshay M and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa and the guidance of Udupi DySP Sudhakar Naik, the operation was carried out by CPI Ananathapadmanabh, Brahmavar PSI Rajshekar Vandali, Crime PSI Mukthabai, officials Venkatramana Devadiga, Praveen Shettigar, Raghavendra Karkada, Uday Amin, Mohammed Azmal, Deelip, Prasad, Santhosh Rathod, Yogish and Annappa.