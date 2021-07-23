Spread the love



















Brahmavar SMS Syrian Cathedral Celebrates Feast of Blessed Padre R Z Noronha

Brahmavar: The feast of Blessed Padre R. Z. Noronha, locally known as ‘Hodlo Padreab’ (Great Father) was celebrated at St. Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, Brahmavar, where his sacred relics are entombed, on July 22 & 23 with all devotion and fervour.

Padre R. Z. Noronha, a Goan Roman Catholic Priest who embraced the Indian (Malankara) Orthodox Faith in the late 1800s, along with Blessed Alvares Mar Julius I (Archbishop of Independent Catholic Mission, Goa, India & Ceylon) became the founder Vicar General of St. Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, Brahmavar and led Konkani Orthodox faithful for nearly 50 years was a Saintly figure, who performed many miracles and healings in his lifetime. Padre R. Z. Noronha’s prayers have been greatly sought by the locals Christians and Non-Christians alike drawing thousands of devotees from across the district and all over the globe.

Blessed Noronha’s Saintliness was testified when a cross appeared miraculously on his back in the last two years of his life.

Recognising the Saintliness and the many holy attributes of Padre Noronha, the former Supreme Head of Indian (Malankara) Orthodox Syrian Church, late lamented Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II beatified him and Declared him as a ‘Regional Saint’ of Konkani Orthodox Syrian Community in 2018.

The two-day feast began on July 22nd evening with Festal Vespers led by the Vicar General Rev. Fr. M. C. Mathai. The evening homily delivered by Rev Fr. Lawrence D’Souza asserted the historical accounts and writings of Blessed Noronha. On 23rd July, the Festal Holy Mass was celebrated by the former Vicar General Very Rev. Fr. G. M. Skariah Ramban. The Festal Homily was delivered by Rev. Fr. David Crasta, who recounted the many miracles and witnesses of healing through the intercession of Blessed Noronha. Special intercessory prayers were offered at the Tomb of Blessed Noronha. The feast ended with the Great Final Benediction. Rev. Fr. Abraham Kuriakose, Rev. Fr. Noel Lewis, Rev. Fr. Joseph Chacko and Rev. Dn. Marvin D’Silva were present on the occasion.

The former Catholicos Paulose II, who died a week before was also commemorated during the feast.

On account of the Covid 19 Pandemic, there were restrictions on the assembly of people for the feast and it was streamed online this year. However, Veneration of the relics was allowed to the general public since the advent of Novena, nine days prior. Numerous devotees have been continually visiting the Tomb of Blessed Noronha, seeking his blessings and intercession.

The Sponsors of the feast Mr Martis Rodrigues & fly., Nagarmatta and their immediate family members participated in the Festal Services.

Report By: Fr. Noel Lewi̧s Pics: Shanol Crasta

