Brain Dead Mangaluru Youth gives Gift of Life to FIVE Needy Patients



Mangaluru: 23-year-old Gaurav who was on his way to pick up his mother near Vamanjoor met with an accident on 25-10-2022 at around 6:40 PM. He was immediately rushed to A J Hospital emergency department in critical stage and was later declared brain dead.

Knowing the situation, his mother and brothers decided to donate his organs to a needy patient. Accordingly, the transplant coordinator informed ‘Jeeva Sarthakathe’ the government body to regulate organ donations. After the necessary legal clearances, the organs were allotted to A.J Hospital (Kidney), KMC, Mangalore (Kidney), KMC Manipal (Corneas) & B.G.S Hospital, Mysore (Liver). The police department helped to establish a green corridor to reach organs to respective hospitals. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The mission of Jeevasarthakathe is: To establish effective deceased donor (cadaver) organ procurement and just distribution of organs; To set up organ sharing by minimizing wastage of organs; To assure quality control by collection, analysis and publications of data on organ donation, procurement and transplantation; To increase public awareness.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Prashanth Marla, the Medical Director & CEO at A J Hospital & Research Centre said, “People are dying while waiting for an organ. One organ donor can help multiple people. One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives. Living donors fill a crucial need. Organ donation can be a rewarding and positive experience. It can help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others. There are no age exclusions to donate. If you are otherwise healthy, many of your organs could still be viable for organ donation. The transplant surgeon evaluates the organs and decides whether they are suitable on a case-by-case basis. Very few medical conditions disqualify you from donating your organs. It may be determined that certain organs are not suitable for transplantation, but other tissues and organs may be fine. Be an organ donor and save lives”

The noble decision of organ donation by the family of Gaurav gave a fresh lease of life to FIVE needy patients. He has become a light even after his death. Organ harvesting is the removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from the bodies of the recently deceased to be used in surgical transplants on the living. Team Mangalorean wants to bring awareness of Organ donation and wants people to know how precious “Organ Donation ” is when someone is in desperate need of it. ‘Heaven’ does not need organs but millions of people will have a fresh lease of life with the organs donated by `Brain Dead Patients making ‘Heaven on Earth ‘ for them- and being a ‘Cadaver Donor’ is highly appreciated.

In conclusion, People are dying while waiting for an organ. One organ donor can help multiple people. One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives. Living donors fill a crucial need. Organ donation can be a rewarding and positive experience. It can help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others. There are no age exclusions to donate. If you are otherwise healthy, many of your organs could still be viable for organ donation. The transplant surgeon evaluates the organs and decides whether they are suitable on a case-by-case basis.

Very few medical conditions disqualify you from donating your organs. It may be determined that certain organs are not suitable for transplantation, but other tissues and organs may be fine. Be an organ donor and save lives. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who needs that organ.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO DONATE ORGANS CAN CALL A J HOSPITAL AT 0824 222 5533 FOR MORE DETAILS

