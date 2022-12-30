Brain Drain: Bane for India

“Laxman Narasimhan the Pune boy who’s now the global CEO of Starbucks”– was the news that we witnessed in all the media recently. Most of the Indians who read the news were proud of Mr Narasimhan. But some noticed that again another great talent flew from our country. Not only, Mr Laxman, but other young energetic, enthusiastic Indian talents are now settled in foreign countries’ corporations. To name a few, Sundar Pichai-Alphabet Inc, Parag Agarwal- Twitter, Shanthanu Narayen-Adobe Inc and the list goes on.

A recent report published in the Times of India gives the statistics that over 200 Indian-origin people occupied the lead positions in at least 15 countries of the world.

Another report from the same news house says that at least 8000 super-rich Indians are expected to migrate out of the country this year. Why is this happening? How to regulate it? Mainly what is it called?

In our family, all of us have uncles or Aunts who have settled abroad and they are like role models for us when it comes to careers. Over the years millions of Indians have left our soil in search of better economic opportunities.

Once, it was considered a great honour for oneself to settle abroad, but by doing so, whether we are causing any loss for our country, is the question that every migrant has to ask himself/herself.

The migration of an individual from their mother country to another country in search of better economic opportunities is called Brain drain. It is the emigration of the most educated and talented workers from one country to other.

The various reasons that result in brain drain can be listed as better employment opportunities, non-recognition of talents, political instability, discrimination in recruitment and promotion, lack of freedom at work, drop in the excellence of the education system, Socioeconomic conditions, availability of scholarships and so on.

The effects of brain drain end up in the decline in the human capital of the country. Brain drain causes the emigration of people from one country to another and because of this, there may be a situation that arises as there will be no human resources to fill the gap emptied because of emigration.

The country loses its talented, qualified individuals which adversely affects the revenue of the country. It may also lead to a reduction in tax collection and thereby hinder the growth and development of the country.

Measures to reduce brain drain

Precautions to reduce brain drain have become necessary and they are:-

Create greater job opportunities within the countries.

Providing a better standard of living

A non-discriminatory policy is to be followed at the workplace concerning recruitment and promotion.

Scholarships must be given to talented students.

Providing research facilities

Establishment of an excellent education system etc.

From the available statistics and research on brain drain, it seems that regulation of the brain drain is the need of the hour. Human capital is the key factor in the development of every country’s economy. But if all the talent is drained in the country there is a chance that our country may not be able to list its name in the list of developed countries.

About the Author

Helvin Valentine Menezes

Second-year B.Ed Student

St Aloysius Institute of Education.